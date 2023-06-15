Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at Game 4 of 2023 NBA Finals

2023 NBA Finals - Game Four MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Conor McGregor is seen in attendance during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on June 09, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, according to demand letters obtained by TMZ Sports.

The letters, authored by attorney Ariel Mitchell, allege McGregor "violently" sexually assaulted a woman inside of a men's bathroom following the Nuggets' 108-95 win over the Heat at Kaseya Center on June 9.

McGregor, the NBA and the Heat all reportedly received copies of the letter, which were sent following the woman's meeting with police. She is seeking settlements with all aforementioned parties.

In a statement to TMZ Thursday, Reps for McGregor said the "allegations are false."

