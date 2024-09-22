Colorado-Baylor ends in chaos with premature field storm, game-ending fumble

Baylor v Colorado BOULDER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 21: Colorado Buffaloes fans celebrate as they storm the field after beating the Baylor Bears in overtime at Folsom Field on September 21, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images) (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Colorado fans felt so good about beating Baylor, they rushed the field. Twice.

The Buffaloes' conference play-opening 38-31 win over unranked Baylor ended in chaotic fashion. In the span of a couple minutes, Baylor appeared on the verge of scoring a game-tying touchdown, Colorado appeared to force a fumble, the play went to a review, Colorado fans stormed the field, the PA announcer pleaded with them to get off the field, the officials ruled the play a fumble and Colorado fans stormed the field again.

And that was only after a game-tying Hail Mary to end regulation.

The game came down to a 1st-and-2 play in which Baylor needed a touchdown to send the game to a second overtime. Baylor running back Dominic Richardson found enough space to make a touchdown likely, but unfortunately, Travis Hunter was in the way.

The NFL Draft first-round prospect found the ball at the perfect time and forced a fumble into the end zone.

Colorado recovered the ball, but the officials needed to review the play to make sure Richardson actually lost it before crossing the plane for a touchdown. The review was likely to go the Buffaloes' way, but their fans decided they'd rather not wait.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please exit the field, the play is under review," the Colorado PA announcer could be heard saying.

It didn't take long for the officials to keep the call on the field, opening the door for a full field storm. Colorado was a 1.5-point favorite on BetMGM.

The win improves Colorado's record to 3-1, one win short of their entire total from last year. They'll try to equalize that number next weekend on the road against UCF.

