College Football Playoff rankings: Top four unchanged as Notre Dame moves up to No. 5

There was hardly any movement at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13.
The top four teams remained the same as Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 5. The Fighting Irish are behind Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State.
Miami is at No. 6 ahead of Georgia, Tennessee, SMU and Indiana. The Volunteers and Hoosiers were a big beneficiary of Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all losing in Week 13. If Tennessee and Indiana win on Saturday, they are surely in the 12-team playoff.
Post-Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings
1. Oregon (11-0)
2. Ohio State (10-1)
3. Texas (10-1)
4. Penn State (10-1)
5. Notre Dame (10-1)
6. Miami (10-1)
7. Georgia (9-2)
8. Tennessee (9-2)
9. SMU (10-1)
10. Indiana (10-1)
11. Boise State (10-1)
12. Clemson (9-2)
13. Alabama (8-3)
14. Ole Miss (8-3)
15. South Carolina (8-3)
16. Arizona State (9-2)
17. Tulane (9-2)
18. Iowa State (9-2)
19. BYU (9-2)
20. Texas A&M (8-3)
21. Missouri (8-3)
22. UNLV (9-2)
23. Illinois (8-3)
24. Kansas State (8-3)
25. Colorado (8-3)