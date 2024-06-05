College Football Playoff releases schedule for first 12-team playoff

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: A view of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship Trophy prior to the 2024 CFP National Championship game between the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The schedule for the first 12-team College Football Playoff is official.

The CFP released the dates and times for all 11 games of the expanded playoff format on Wednesday. The first game will take place on Friday, Dec. 20, a month before the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 20.

The four first-round games will be played on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. The first game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, while the three other games are on Saturday. TNT Sports will broadcast the first two games on Saturday at Noon and 4 p.m. ET, while ABC will have the primetime game at 8 p.m. ET along with Friday's game.

OFFICIAL RELEASE: The College Football Playoff has announced dates, kick times and broadcast information for the 2024-25 playoff, the first year of the expanded 12-team format.



Read more » https://t.co/Ysq0kR5NfA#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/Lk6EqE37MM — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) June 5, 2024

The rest of the games will be on ESPN. The first quarterfinal will be the Fiesta Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Three quarterfinal games will be played on New Year’s Day. The first game is the Peach Bowl at 1 p.m. followed by the Rose Bowl in its traditional 5 p.m. Jan. 1 slot and the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. ET.

The Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl are the semifinal sites this year. The Orange Bowl is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Cotton Bowl is the next day at the same time.

After a decade of a four-team playoff, college football leaders voted to expand the playoff to 12 teams for the 2024 season. The top five conference champions in the CFP rankings will automatically qualify for the playoff, while the remaining seven teams will be chosen via the rankings.

The top four conference champs will receive the top four seeds and get byes into the quarterfinals while the teams ranked at Nos. 5-8 will host quarterfinal games at their home stadiums. The conference champions will be assigned to the quarterfinals via longtime conference affiliation if possible, meaning it’s likely the SEC champion will play in the Sugar Bowl and the Big Ten champion will likely play in the Rose Bowl.

The Jan. 20 national championship game is 12 days later than the national title game after the 2023 season. Michigan beat Washington 34-13 to win the final four-team playoff on Jan. 8, 2024, after the semifinals were played on Jan. 1.