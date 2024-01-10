Clippers sign Kawhi Leonard to contract extension

Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers warms up at halftime against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 18, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced on Wednesday, removing one of the biggest names on the 2024 free-agency market.

"We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi. He is an elite player, a terrific partner and a relentless worker who knows how to win and makes it his first priority,” Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a surprise statement. “He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived. We feel fortunate that Kawhi chose to join the Clippers five years ago, and excited to keep building with him.”

