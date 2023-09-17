Chris Jones returns with a fury as Chiefs stifle Jaguars in 17-9 win

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Chris Jones #95 and Malik Herring #94 of the Kansas City Chiefs react during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It didn't matter. Thanks to stout a defense bolstered by the return of Chris Jones, the Chiefs held on for a 17-9 win to avoid starting the season in an 0-2 hole. The Chiefs maintained pressure on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throughout the game and kept Jacksonville out of the end zone.

The Jaguars had a chance to tie the game on a late drive in the fourth quarter while trailing 17-9. But a sack by Jones and Felix Anudike-Uzomah forced a Lawrence fumble that went out of bounds, setting up a failed fourth and 12 that ultimately iced the game for Kansas City. Lawrence looked to Calvin Ridley in the back of the end zone on a pass that was ruled incomplete when he landed out of bounds.

The pressure from Jones was the story of the day in his return to the lineup following a holdout out through the preseason that extended to Week 1. Jones and the Chiefs agreed to new terms on a one-year deal last week. The four-time All-Pro showed no signs of rust in his return.

Jones tallied 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, a pass deflection and a tackle for loss to lead the Kansas City defensive effort. As a team, the Chiefs sacked Lawrence four times and limited Jacksonville to 271 yards of offense on 4.2 yards per play.

Jones' plays were timely. His first sack arrived on a fourth and five in the second quarter that forced a turnover on downs at midfield.

YEAH, WE'RE THINKING HE'S BACK pic.twitter.com/TTLu8FtP1e — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

On a third and 14 late in the third quarter, Jones got pressure on Lawrence and tipped the ball for an incompletion behind the line of scrimmage, forcing one of five Jaguars punts on the day.