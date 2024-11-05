Chiefs' OT THRILLER with Mahomes, Ravens DOMINATE, & Derrick Henry's HOF Case | McCoy & Van Noy

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

In this can’t-miss episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy teams up with Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald, filling in for Kyle, to deliver all the hard-hitting drama from NFL Week 9.

Leading off, the duo dissects the Ravens' absolute domination over the Broncos, where Lamar Jackson shined with a perfect passer rating and Derrick Henry stormed through with two touchdowns, bringing his season total to a league-leading 13 scores. Is this Ravens offense unstoppable on their Super Bowl path?

Next up, we shift to the Chiefs’ nail-biting 30-24 overtime win against the Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes overcame an injury scare to throw for 291 yards, with help from a clutch Travis Kelce performance and DeAndre Hopkins lighting up the field. Gerald and Charles discuss the Chiefs’ unbeaten run and whether this year's team can continue their reign in the AFC.

From there, it’s all about breakout performances—Gerald and Charles dive into Saquon Barkley’s nearly 200-yard game and his incredible backward hurdle, as well as Bryce Young’s first game-winning drive, lifting the Panthers to a narrow victory over the Saints. And just when you thought it couldn’t get wilder, the duo debates Derrick Henry’s Hall of Fame case and if he’s already solidified his place among the all-time greats.

Wrapping things up, Gerald and Charles reveal their "Drive to Win" standouts of the week, shine a spotlight on a few jaw-dropping rookie performances, and break down their picks for the most exciting Week 10 matchups. From deep analysis to unforgettable plays, this episode of McCoy & Van Noy is packed with the passion, insight, and excitement every NFL fan craves. Like, comment, and subscribe for your weekly dose of expert takes and game-changing moments!

2:22 Ravens’ Offensive Explosion Against Broncos - Lamar Jackson’s Perfect Game & Zay Flowers Shines

7:37 Is Derrick Henry a Hall of Famer?

10:40 Chiefs Stay Undefeated Beat Bucs: Mahomes, Hopkins, and Hunt Deliver OT Win

22:29 AFC Power Struggle: Can the Ravens or Bills Dethrone the Chiefs?

26:12 A Real NFC Showdown: Commanders, Lions, and Eagles Race for the Top

38:48 Drive to Win: Top Performances of the Week

44:04 Week 10 Predictions and Key Matchups

