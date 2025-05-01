Celtics' Jrue Holiday earns NBA Sportsmanship Award, winning honor for the second time

Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday plays against the Washington Wizards during first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The NBA has awarded the 2024-2025 Sportsmanship Award to veteran guard Jrue Holiday, the league announced Thursday.

The Boston Celtics guard was given the award from a pool of players nominated from all 30 NBA teams. Holiday earns the honor for the second time in his career, after winning in 2021 while with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 2024-25 NBA Sportsmanship Award winner is... Jrue Holiday!



Holiday receives the Joe Dumars Trophy for the annual honor that recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/vePVK5Evj3 — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2025

The award, named the Joe Dumars Trophy after the legendary Detroit Pistons guard, is given to the player who displays sportsmanship on the court. Dumars was the first recipient of the award in 1995.

This story will be updated.