Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow: checking in on first overall picks | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to decide whether or not the sky is falling for some struggling teams and first overall picks. After Frank expresses his excitement over Jayden Daniels, the trio start with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals and their 0-3 starts, as they try to determine what's stopping these teams from being as good as they were supposed to be.

Next, Fitz goes through the list of first overall picks over the last decade, which is not as impressive as you'd think. This leads to a conversation around some first overall picks currently struggling, and why it's usually not the player's fault that it doesn't work out the way most would've expected. The hosts focus on Bryce Young and Caleb Williams and what the next step is to get them back on track.

Later, Frank Schwab breaks down his latest power rankings for Week 4, which saw the Tennessee Titans fall to #32, the Buffalo Bills take the crown at #1, the Seattle Seahawks climb to #10 and the Washington Commanders land in the middle of the pack at #17.

Fitz, Frank and Jori finish up with their picks for the Thursday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

(1:55) Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are the surprise team of 2024 so far

(7:25) Is the sky falling for the Jaguars?

(17:50) Is the sky falling for the Bengals?

(26:05) Checking in on first overall picks

(40:25) Frank's power rankings corner

(53:25) Cowboys @ Giants preview

