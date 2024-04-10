Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves win over Celtics early with awkward non-contact leg injury

New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 07: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on April 07, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a very awkward non-contact leg injury in the second half of their SCORE win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo was casually jogging up the floor after inbounding the ball late in the third quarter when he suddenly fell down to the court. He reached for his left calf instantly, clearly knowing something was wrong, and then was seen limping significantly on his way back to the locker room at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis went down in the third quarter vs. the Celtics and limped to the locker room.



Antetokounmpo was quickly ruled out from the rest of the game with what the Bucks called a left calf strain. Further specifics of his injury are not yet known.

Antetokounmpo had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists when he went down. The 29-year-old entered Tuesday’s game averaging 30.7 points per contest, which is the second-best output in the league. He’s also averaging 11.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season.

The Bucks entered their game against the Celtics with a 47-31 record, which has them in second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics hold a 15 game lead over the Bucks in the standings, but the Bucks are just one game ahead of both the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks with three games to go in the regular season.

While it's still unclear how bad the injury is, it's hit at just about the worst possible time for the Bucks. If Antetokounmpo is out for any significant amount of time now, with the playoffs starting next week, the Bucks could very easily be looking at a second consecutive first round postseason exit.

