Browns QB Deshaun Watson will make first start since Oct. 22 vs. Cardinals, HC says

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger) (Zach Bolinger/AP)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.

A right rotator cuff strain has prevented him from playing the team's last four contests. He made his most recent start on Oct. 22 against the Indianapolis Colts. But he left that game in the first quarter after taking a hit to the shoulder and falling from the force.

He was a full practice participant on Friday, an improvement from his limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, Watson said he "jumped the gun," in the attempt to return. Hopefully, that won't be the case on Sunday.

This story will be updated.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!