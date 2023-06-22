Bronny James will wear his dad LeBron's jersey number at USC

2023 McDonald's All American Game HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Bronny James is modeling his USC threads. He's not shying away from his dad's massive shadow.

USC shared an image of its incoming freshman Thursday donning his game uniform. He'll wear No. 6, the same jersey number LeBron James wears for the Los Angeles Lakers.

FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6️⃣ for the Trojans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FJdHXRCg9T — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 22, 2023

It's a bold move from Bronny that further enforces that he's fully embracing the spotlight that comes with being the son of the greatest basketball player of his generation. It's a mindset he initially made clear when he joined USC.

Bronny had his choice of college options that included offers from Ohio State, Oregon and Memphis. He instead chose to suit up for the Trojans, who play their home games at the Galen Center, a roughly 15-minute drive from Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers call home. Keeping close to dad appears to be a priority as he sets his sights on making the NBA.

A 6-2 shooting guard, Bronny joined USC as a four-star prospect. He's expected to contribute and potentially start right away for a Trojans team that could begin the season in the top 25. Bronny's not just a name. He's got the game to back up his high profile.

But he's not an elite prospect, nor guaranteed to make the NBA. How he performs as a freshman at USC will go a long way in determining if he eventually hears his name called on an NBA draft night. In the meantime, he's making the most of being his dad's son.

If all goes well for LeBron, Bronny will wear a different number in the NBA. James has repeatedly stated his desire to play alongside Bronny before he retires. If that happens, No. 6 isn't likely to be available.