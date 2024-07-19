Bronny James and Lakers pick up another win, second-rounder posts 13 points

2024 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 18: Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to scoring on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images) (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Bronny James followed up his best game at Summer League with another solid effort, and the result was another win for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft posted 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, three assists and three turnovers in a 93-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League team on Thursday, his second straight game with double-digit points after beginning his professional career shooting 22.6% from the field and 0-for-15 on 3-pointers.

Dalton Knecht, the Lakers' first-round pick, posted 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds.

James broke his cold streak at the perimeter in his previous game and again found the net on a 3-pointer on Thursday, hitting a clutch triple late in the fourth quarter.

There was also this basket, which ESPN believed was definitely an intentional fake and not just James getting caught in a moment of indecision after picking up his dribble and getting caught alone at mid-range.

Bronny lost him with the fake 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/TOpEd3dyPH — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2024

Thanks to his superstar father LeBron and the prospect of making history together, James has drawn more interest than any second-round pick in Summer League history, but his run of six games hasn't done much to justify the idea that he's a bona fide NBA player. Then again, Summer League has never been known as a perfect barometer of a player's NBA future.

James, Knecht and the rest of the Lakers Summer League game will play their final game on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

Bronny James Summer League game log

July 6: 4 points (2-of-9 shooting, 0-of-3 on 3-pointers), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 turnovers, 22 minutes in 108-94 loss to Sacramento Kings

July 7: out with knee swelling in 92-68 loss to Golden State Warriors

July 10: 3 points (1-of-3 shooting, 0-of-1 on 3-pointers), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers, 29 minutes in 80-76 loss to Miami Heat

July 12: 8 points (3-of-14 shooting, 0-of-8 on 3-pointers), 5 rebounds, 0 assists, 3 turnovers, 27 minutes in 99-80 loss to Houston Rockets

July 15: 2 points (1-of-5 shooting, 0-of-3 on 3-pointers), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 turnovers, 25 minutes in 88-74 loss to Boston Celtics

July 17: 12 points (5-of-11 shooting, 2-of-5 on 3-pointers), 1 rebound, 0 assists, 1 turnovers, 24 minutes in 87-86 win over Atlanta Hawks.

July 18: 13 points (5-of-10 shooting, 1-of-3 on 3-pointers), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 turnovers, 25 minutes in 93-89 win over Cleveland Cavaliers