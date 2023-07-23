British Open: Brian Harman grabs dominant win at Royal Liverpool for first major championship

The 151st Open - Day Four HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Brian Harman of the United States raises their ball after putting on the 8th green on Day Four of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 23, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Brian Harman got it done.

Harman, after holding a five-shot lead from the midway point of the tournament, rolled to his win at the British Open on Sunday. Harman, despite wet and rainy conditions at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, posted a 1-under 70 and got to 13-under on the week. That gave him a six-shot win.

The Champion Golfer of the Year. pic.twitter.com/wAFKiddk0e — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2023

Sepp Straka finished in second with Jason Day, Tom Kim and Jon Rahm at 7-under on the week. Kim had to fight through a sprained ankle for most of the tournament, too, after he slipped and fell on a patch of wet grass at his rental home. Rahm set a course record with his 63 on Saturday , which vaulted him into contention after a tough first two days. He birdied the 18th on Sunday to jump to 7-under.

Rory McIlroy, who won his last major championship in 2014 when the British Open was played at Royal Liverpool, and Emiliano Grillo finished in sixth at 6-under.

Harman’s win in England marks just his third career win on the PGA Tour, and his first ever at a major championship. His last win came at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, though he entered this week with five top-10 finishes — three of which he came in second. Harman’s win also earned him $3 million, part of the British Open’s record $16.5 million purse. He is now the 15th American to win the British Open in the last two decades.

Keep up with all of Sunday’s action from the British Open here with Yahoo Sports:

Where to stream the British Open

With NBC airing the heart of this year's tournament, you can easily stream most of the British Open on Peacock. If you have USA as a channel through a cable package or live TV streaming service, you can stream USA Network coverage at USANetwork.com. Don't have USA Network in your regular TV lineup or access to your local NBC channel? Here's what we recommend for how to stream the 2023 British Open:

Why you can trust us: We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.