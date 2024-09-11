Brewers stand-out in the NL Central, Cubs' disappointing season so far | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The Milwaukee Brewers came into the 2024 season with some big question marks about how this team would perform, especially considering it’s the first year under new manager Pat Murphy after longtime manager, Craig Counsell, left for the Chicago Cubs. However, the Brew-crew have responded to the critiques in a big way and their record shows it.

Jordan Shusterman is joined by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Brewers beat reporter Curt Hogg to discuss all things Brewers, including an impressive season from rookie Jackson Chourio, what their postseason rotation could look like and a look at some of the prospects in the minors that fans should be keeping an eye on for the future.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jordan and Curt talk about why this has been a disappointing season from the Cubs, why the Minnesota Twins have reverted back to their rally sausage to hopefully stop their recent skid and whether the Boston Red Sox or Seattle Mariners still have a shot of making the postseason.

(3:13) - All things Brewers

(20:04) - Jackson Chourio’s impact

(24:03) - Pat Murphy’s first season as manager

(28:04) - A look a Milwaukee’s prospects

(35:27) - NL Central roundup

(43:12) - AL Central roundup

(50:34) - Postseason big picture

(51:51) - Around the league quick hits

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts