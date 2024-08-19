Braves' Austin Riley expected to miss 6-8 weeks with fractured right hand

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Angels ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Injuries continue to make the Atlanta Braves' 2024 season difficult and disappointing. The latest setback is third baseman Austin Riley suffering a fractured right hand that is expected to sideline him for six to eight weeks, the team announced on Monday.

That timeline could mean Riley misses the rest of the season. If the Braves make it to the postseason – and they currently hold the National League's third wild-card bid by two games – then he should be available. Yet Riley's absence from Atlanta's lineup could also be a major factor in whether or not the team holds onto that wild-card spot.

Riley, 27, was batting .256 with a .783 OPS this season with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 56 RBI. Though that production is down considerably from his past two All-Star seasons, his home run total is still third among Braves hitters behind Marcell Ozuna (36) and Matt Olson (21).

Austin Riley today underwent an MRI that revealed a right hand fracture. He is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks.



Additionally, the club today returned RHP Reynaldo López from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and optioned… — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 19, 2024

This six-year veteran left Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning when he was hit on the right wrist by a 97 mph fastball from Jack Kochanowicz. X-rays taken on Sunday were inconclusive, according to Braves manager Brian Snitker, but an MRI exam on Monday confirmed the fracture.

Riley's injury is the latest amid a terrible set of circumstances for the Braves this season.

Austin Riley has been removed from today's game after getting hit by this pitch. pic.twitter.com/uRoiOKSjuw — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 18, 2024

In April, staff ace and National League Cy Young Award contender Spencer Strider underwent season-ending elbow surgery. Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. tore the ACL in his left knee running the bases in late May. Second baseman Ozzie Albies fractured his wrist in late July and projects to be out until late September.

Outfielder Michael Harris II returned to the Braves lineup last week after being sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury, while pitcher Max Fried recently returned from an IL stint due to nerve inflammation in his forearm. Catcher Sean Murphy missed time earlier this season with an oblique strain. Jorge Soler (hamstring) and Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) have also missed recent games.

Utilityman Luke Williams is expected to fill in at third base for Riley, but he's batting .118 with a .328 OPS which may compel Atlanta to look at other options. Whit Merrifield has played third base, but has replaced Albies at second. That might leave either Brian Anderson and Alejo Lopez to be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett.