Brandon Aiyuk agrees to 4-year, $120 million extension with 49ers, ending holdout, trade drama

For a while, it seemed like Brandon Aiyuk was going to play for someone other than the San Francisco 49ers this season. We just didn't know where.

But after all the trade speculation and back-and-forth drama, Aiyuk is staying put. Per multiple media reports, the wide receiver will be staying with the 49ers, agreeing to a four-year, $120 million extension on Thursday.

The new deal will keep the 26-year-old receiver with San Francisco for the next five seasons. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the deal includes $76 million in guarantees. The extension will make Aiyuk the sixth-highest paid wide receiver in the league on a per-year basis, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ultimately, Aiyuk returning is best for the 49ers and their Super Bowl hopes this season.

Brandon Aiyuk had breakout season

Aiyuk was a first-round pick in 2020 and while he was productive his first three seasons, his career took off in 2023.

Aiyuk had 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season. On a 49ers team loaded with stars, Aiyuk was San Francisco's top receiver by more than 300 yards. His circus catch in the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions went for 51 yards and was a pivotal moment in the 49ers' win.

With that, Aiyuk wanted to be paid. He was slated to make $14.1 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, but that was far behind some of the other top receivers in the NFL. The 49ers are already paying many stars and had to wonder what quarterback Brock Purdy will cost when he signs an extension, so they were hesitant to pay Aiyuk too. San Francisco's first-round pick of receiver Ricky Pearsall this year was an indication that Aiyuk might not be back in 2025.

The 49ers started talking trade with other teams. There was a report from NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that the 49ers allowed four teams to negotiate a new contract with Aiyuk: New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders. The NBC Sports Bay Area report also said the 49ers agreed to trade framework with the Patriots and Browns and then were waiting to see if Aiyuk would accept a contract extension from either team. The Patriots dropped out, reportedly because Aiyuk didn't want to play for New England. The Commanders dropped out as well.