Bills RB James Cook a no-show for voluntary OTAs, seeking new contract

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are without one of their stars on offense to open up voluntary OTAs, as running back James Cook has not reported to the team, HC Sean McDermott shared Tuesday.

Cook, 25, is entering his fourth NFL season and the final year of his rookie contract. He's been vocal about his desire for a long-term deal with the team, having now posted back-to-back seasons with 1,200 or more scrimmage yards as a staple in the team's rushing attack along with quarterback Josh Allen. Cook posted a career-best 18 scrimmage touchdowns in 2024, which which tied to rank second in the league, only behind Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who totaled 20 on the year.

