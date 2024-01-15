Bills put out call for more snow shovelers to clear Highmark Stadium for rescheduled playoff game vs. Steelers

A worker helps remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 14, 2024. A potentially dangerous snowstorm that hit the Buffalo region on Saturday led the NFL to push back the Bills wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL cited public safety concerns for the postponement, with up to 2 feet of snow projected to fall on the region over a 24- plus hour period. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

If you live in Buffalo and can shovel snow, the Buffalo Bills need your help.

The blizzard that forced the NFL to postpone the playoff game between the Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers is over, but the snow it dumped on the area is still blanketing Highmark Stadium. The Bills, who had already been paying locals to shovel snow overnight, put out another call for shovelers on Monday morning.

The pay is $20 an hour, and a shovel will be provided if you don't have one. The Bills will also provide complimentary breakfast. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for Bills fans, whether they're shoveling or looking like doofuses while slipping down a snow slide.

The game had originally been scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, but the NFL postponed the game until Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET on account of the massive snowstorm that attacked Buffalo over the weekend. The conditions before and around game time demonstrated why a delay was necessary. The weather was life threatening, and there was no reason for anyone to play a game in those conditions.

The weather forecast for the rescheduled game on Monday is cloudy and 18 degrees, which will feel like five degrees with the wind factored in. The only thing that will make it any better than 27 hours earlier is that it won't be whiteout conditions. It'll still be cold and miserable, but if any two teams are prepared to deal with that, it's the Bills and Steelers.

