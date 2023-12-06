Bills GM indicates Von Miller won't miss time while facing domestic violence charge

FILE - Buffalo Bills' Von Miller watches from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on charges stemming from a “major disturbance” at a home on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File) (Duane Burleson/AP)

Von Miller is back with the Buffalo Bills after turning himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge, general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Wednesday.

The pass rusher will be a full participant in practice and the team expects him to play against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

Miller is facing a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a pregnant person, which can be punished by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The 34-year-old was reportedly released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond at the DeSoto Police Department jail. He is accused of assaulting his longtime girlfriend at their shared residence in Dallas on Nov. 29.

The Bills and the NFL released statements when news of the warrant for Miller’s arrest began to circulate the following day.

Buffalo was on a bye week at the time, opting not to comment further than acknowledging the situation and saying they were “gathering information.” The league simply confirmed it was in communication with the Bills.

Beane didn’t offer much more information Wednesday.

"We were made aware last Thursday about the situation regarding Von, probably a similar time that you guys heard about it," he said. "Checked in with his agent and then obviously with the NFL. Obviously as you read or heard, there were multiple versions of what happened. There's not a lot that I can say, Von is here to be a part of the team. We'll follow the lead of the NFL."

A police affidavit written by officers reportedly said Miller put his hands on the neck of the woman twice after a verbal altercation. She was reportedly attempting to gather her belongings in response to him allegedly telling her to leave. He is accused of pulling out a patch of her hair and stomping on her laptop. Miller also allegedly pushed her into a chair and then a couch.

Police reportedly observed bruising on the woman's neck, abdomen and left bicep when they arrived at the scene. Officers reportedly confirmed the woman was pregnant with Miller's child. They have reportedly been dating for seven years, sharing other children together.

WFAA obtained the 911 call the woman placed, in which she reportedly said, "My boyfriend is choking and hitting me." She later told the local outlet she and Miller were "fine." Despite her injuries, she reportedly downplayed the incident as a verbal altercation and a "huge misunderstanding."

"No one wants their name associated with any accusation like that, so that's a natural disappointment. I'm sure he's disappointed," Beane said Wednesday. "But things happen sometimes, and again, we have to remember people, we have to give them their fair due process. That can happen to anyone in this room. And I would hope we would all wait and let that play out before we rush to judgment."

After signing with the Bills in 2022 on a six-year, $120 million contract, Miller has recorded 19 total games. He has made eight appearances this season in his return from a torn right ACL. The two-time Super Bowl champion has not recorded a sack during the current campaign. He has two tackles.

Beane was asked whether Miller would be cut from the team if found guilty.