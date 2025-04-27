Bill Belichick's upcoming book doesn't mention New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson at the 14th Annual NFL Honors held at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Bill Belichick was reticent to discuss his omission of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in his upcoming book while his girlfriend Jordon Hudson wasn’t keen on discussing their relationship in an interview released Sunday morning.

The longtime Patriots coach and current North Carolina head coach was the subject of a feature on “CBS Sunday Morning.” As Tony Doukopil was asking Belichick about his upcoming book titled the “The Art of Winning,” the “CBS This Morning” host noted that Kraft isn’t mentioned at all in Belichick’s book.

In typical Belichick news conference fashion, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach gave short answers regarding Kraft’s absence, though he confirmed that the owner’s name was not included.

“Well again, [the book] is about my life lessons in football and it’s really more about the ones I experienced directly,” Belichick said.

After it was noted that Kraft wasn’t mentioned in the acknowledgements, Belichick paused for a moment.

“Correct,” he said.

Belichick left the Patriots after the 2023 season and spent the 2024 season out of football doing media appearances. The team said at the time that it had reached a "mutual" decision with Belichick to part ways and Kraft said that it was "best we each move on" in a news conference after the decision.

In April, an ESPN report emerged that Kraft even told Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank not to trust Belichick. The Falcons hired Raheem Morris ahead of the 2024 season and were the only known NFL team to interview Belichick after the 2023 season.

After Kraft, the topic of the interview then turned to Belichick and Hudson, his omnipresent girlfriend. Hudson, 24, is nearly 50 years younger than Belichick and their relationship has garnered significant attention. As Doukopil noted the fascination with the couple and asked how they met, Hudson wasn’t having any of it.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said.

Hudson has been serving as a PR liaison of sorts for Belichick as he embarks on his first college head coaching job. Public records requests uncovered that Belichick asked for her to be copied on his emails and freely offers her input. When the school hired his son Steve Belichick to be the team's defensive coordinator, she sent guidelines to the school for how Steve's hire could be framed to avoid claims of nepotism.

Steve Belichick, a former New England assistant under his father, was the defensive coordinator at Washington in 2024. His brother Brian, also a former Patriots staffer, was hired this offseason as the team’s special teams coach.

Hudson and Belichick have also attempted to protect their relationship on the school’s social media pages. Around Valentine’s Day, Hudson asked if the school was deleting “slanderous commentary” and blocking users that were “harassing” Belichick. In an email the following day, Belichick himself said that he “cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.’”