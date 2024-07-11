Bill Belichick adds 'Inside the NFL' to growing list of 2024 media responsibilities

New England Patriots Press Conference FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 11: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick may not be a head coach with the 2024 NFL season approaching, but the eight-time Super Bowl winner is keeping busy as part of the football media.

Belichick is adding to his schedule by joining "Inside the NFL" this season along with host Ryan Clark and two of his former players with the New England Patriots — Chris Long and Chad Johnson.

8x Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick is joining Inside The NFL this season alongside @Realrclark25, @JOEL9ONE and @ochocinco. 🔥@insidetheNFL returns August 30 at 9pm ET on the CW pic.twitter.com/WdYF9mt11K — NFL (@NFL) July 11, 2024

The weekly show featuring highlights and analysis, which airs on the CW, will kick off its latest season on Aug. 30.

"I'm thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise," Belichick said in a statement. "I've always appreciated Inside the NFL's depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros — Ryan, Chris and Chad — this coming season."

Along with "Inside the NFL" Belichick will also be making weekly appearances on ESPN with "The Pat McAfee Show" and on Monday Night Football's "ManningCast," which is scheduled for 10 games during the season and likely one wild-card playoff game.

After parting ways with the Patriots in January, Belichick sought another NFL head coaching job, but the interestwasn't there. He joined McAfee's show during the 2024 NFL draft as an analyst and received rave reviews for his insight.