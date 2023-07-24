Big Ten media days preview, Pac-12 media day recap, Lane Kiffin is maturing & California's outlaw otter

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on Lane Kiffin’s media day highlights along with previewing the upcoming Big Ten media days & looking back at the Pac-12's outing from last week.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had plenty of opportunities to surprise and shock, like he has done in the past, but at the 2023 SEC media days he took the high road when asked to rank the aggressiveness of SEC boosters. With the good comes the bad though, as Lane Kiffin called college athletics a disaster surrounding the transfer portal and NIL. Kiffin described it as free agency and that the biggest buyer gets the best prizes, while noting that Ole Miss has been successful in transfer portal recruiting.

Looking ahead to Big Ten media days, Ryan Day is believed to be one of the most interesting figures in college football coming into this season. He has had plenty of success, but losing to Michigan two years in a row has earned some distrust from the Buckeye faithful. The rest of the Big Ten will be very exciting, featuring newcomers Matt Rhule and Luke Fickell joining Nebraska and Wisconsin, respectively. The show wonders how Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker will be received after a very down year for the Spartans.

The Pac-12 media day was underwhelming with Deion Sanders not being in attendance due to a surgery. Ross recaps a few of George Kliavkoff’s sentiments and the show acknowledges that once the Pac-12 can end the media deal drama, reporters can finally focus on football again.

The Mid-American Conference may be trying to restore some of its top rivalries to weekend billings after seeing lower attendance on weekdays. The weekday MACtion is a great college tradition, but the conference is looking to reinvigorate the fans with more Saturday games between noted rivals.

Lastly, an otter in California is taking over Santa Cruz by intimidating and stealing boards from surfers.

