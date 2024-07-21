Biden drops out: Read the full text of the letter announcing his decision to end his reelection bid

President Biden announced Sunday that he is dropping his bid for reelection.

"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," Biden said in a letter posted to his official social media accounts.

The president added that he plans to address the nation later this week, but made clear that he intends to finish out the last three months of his term in office. In a follow-up post, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

The announcement comes amid mounting calls among Democrats for him to drop out of the race after his halting performance at last month’s presidential debate in Atlanta renewed concerns about his fitness for office.

Read Biden’s full letter below.

My Fellow Americans,

Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation.

Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We've provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our Democracy. And we've revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.

I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.

For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me.