Best, worst and most interesting units to watch this NFL season | Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald to break down a few of the most intriguing position groups or units to watch this NFL season, whether good, interesting or primed for implosion. The duo start off the show with the news that Minnesota Vikings first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will undergo knee surgery, as the two give their (surprisingly positive) thoughts on presumed Week 1 starter Sam Darnold.

Next, Nate and Charles give their two units to watch that should impress this season: the Chicago Bears back seven and the Detroit Lions secondary, both improved over last season.

The most interesting units to keep an eye on are the Green Bay Packers defensive front, the New York Jets offensive line, the San Francisco 49ers defensive backs and the new additions to the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Some unit groups already look like they're ready to implode before our eyes this season. Nate and Charles highlight (lowlight?) the Atlanta Falcons defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line and the Cincinnati Bengals defensive line.

The duo finish off the show with a lightning round of their favorite individual performances from Week 1 of NFL preseason action.

(3:30) J.J. McCarthy to undergo knee surgery

(10:20) Chicago Bears & Detroit Lions both have very underrated secondaries

(21:45) Most interesting units: Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs

(47:05) Implosion candidates: Atlanta Falcons defense, Jacksonville Jaguars offense, Cincinnati Bengals defensive line

(1:01:40) Preseason standout performances

