Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Carolina Panthers v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

By Kendall Baker, Yahoo Sports

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!!!

13. Kelly Smith saves the day!

Goal denied.

12. Pat Surtain with the circus pick!

Who needs hands when you have legs?

11. Disc golf ace!

Casually bounced it in.

10. Seamus Casey, coast-to-coast

The Devils' 2022 draft pick took on the whole team.

9. That's beautiful

Ahkello Witherspoon with a gorgeous toe-tap interception.

8. David Robinson Jr.!

Heckuva TD grab by the Nicholls State wideout.

7. Austin Hays sliding catch

Tough weekend for the Orioles, but what a play by Hays.

6. Kobe!

Great concentration by Kobe Paysour to secure the catch and take it to the house for six.

5. POSTERIZED

Quenton Jackson, oh my goodness.

4. Trea turns two

Phenomenal play by the Phillies shortstop.

3. Meanwhile, in Canada...

Tre Ford of the Edmonton Elks with a spectacular play!

2. Back heel into the back of the net

Pitt's Guilherme Feitosa with the cheeky finish.

1. Look ma, one hand

Aidan Hutchinson is a problem.

Sign up for Yahoo Sports AM to get top plays delivered straight to your inbox, along with all the stats and storylines you need to start your day.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!