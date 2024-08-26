Arsenal & Chelsea with statement wins, Columbus Crew continue dominance & the boys debut a new segment

Subscribe to The Cooligans

It was a busy weekend in the Premier League. Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down strong performances from Chelsea and Arsenal. Also, is this finally the season that Everton gets relegated?

Christian and Alexis recap Megan Rapinoe’s jersey retirement game and take a deep look into the current situation with the San Diego Wave.

Later, Christian and Alexis debut their new segment, “Oh For Real!?" They also pay homage to recently passed soccer legend Sven-Goran Eriksson.

(6:12) - Should Leandro Trossard be in Arsenal starting XI?

(18:48) - Is Chelsea on the right track?

(20:28) - Is Cole Palmer the big PL superstar?

(25:09) - Noni Madueke scores first PL hat trick

(29:31) - Is this the season Everton get relegated?

(37:49) - Colorado Rapids win 3rd place Leagues Cup match

(43:16) - Wilfried Nancy best coach in MLS?

(53:43) - Seattle Reign victorious in Rapinoe jersey retirement game

(58:22) - San Diego Wave appoint Landon Donovan as interim HC

(1:04:47) - Player sent off in Peru for peeing on field

