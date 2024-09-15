AP Top 25: Texas overtakes Georgia for No. 1 spot after Longhorns dominate, Bulldogs struggle

Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Arch Manning, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

The AP Top 25 has a new No. 1 after Saturday's Week 3 action.

Texas is the new team atop the AP Poll after the Longhorns' 56–7 demolishing of UTSA in Austin. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers left the game in the second quarter with a reported strained abdomen, but Arch Manning took over and led Texas to five touchdowns.

Georgia drops to No. 2 after surviving against Kentucky for a 13–12 win in Lexington. The Bulldogs' offense struggled against a tenacious Wildcats defense that contained the run well. Georgia finally scored a touchdown to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but still had to hang on for a final victory.

For the Longhorns, it's their first time in the No. 1 spot since 2008. Texas held the top spot for three weeks before losing at Texas Tech in an early November matchup.

This year's squad figures to stay at No. 1 for at least one week with Louisiana-Monroe next on the schedule. A victory over Mississippi State also looks likely after the Bulldogs lost 41–17 to Toledo in Week 3. After that is the annual Red River Showdown rivalry matchup with Oklahoma on Oct. 12.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!