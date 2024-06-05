Angel Reese's 'weak' ejection from Sky-Liberty game draws attention, offer from Bulls' Lonzo Ball

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese heads to the locker room after being ejected from a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty during the second half Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The WNBA has rescinded the second of two technical fouls that led to Angel Reese's ejection Tuesday night.

The ejection took place in the New York Liberty's 88-75 win over the Chicago Sky.

In the waning minutes with the Liberty firmly in control, Sky rookie Angel Reese drew two quick whistles for her first ejection from a WNBA game. The ejection took place with New York leading 82-71 and 2:31 remaining. Reese initially drew a whistle for a personal foul while fighting for a rebound. Two subsequent technical whistles quickly followed, and Reese had been ejected from the game.

It happened so fast that the NBATV broadcast initially announced that New York's Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had been ejected. But it was, in fact, Reese who got tossed.

Replay shows the interaction that prompted the technicals that the live broadcast missed. Referee Charles Watson whistled Reese for the personal foul. Reese briefly protested, then turned her back to Watson with a dismissive hand wave. Watson responded with two technical whistles and an overhead toss gesture signaling that Reese was no longer welcome to play basketball.

Angel Reese just got ejectedpic.twitter.com/CxWIeSWm70 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 5, 2024

Watson then continued to walk to the other side of the court. Reese and her Sky teammates stood, perplexed at what happened. It wasn't initially clear what Reese said, but it certainly got underneath Watson's skin.

Play then resumed, and New York held on for the win. Reese finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two technical fouls. And the WNBA has more to talk about after a busy weekend in the news.

Why was Reese ejected?

Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon told reporters after the game that officials didn't explain the ejection to her.

Teresa Weatherspoon asked about Angel Reese's ejection after game & Coach T is unamused.



"I tried to get an explanation. I did not. I don't know to this moment what has happened."🤷🏽‍♂️



(AR allegedly said 'that's bullsh*t' & waved off ref) #SkyTown #WNBA pic.twitter.com/hA6vXYtXpB — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) June 5, 2024

"I tried to get an explanation. I did not," Weatherspoon said. "I don't know to this moment what has happened."

Lead official Maj Forsberg told reporters that the first technical issued to Reese was for "disrespectfully addressing" Watson. The second was because of the Reese's hand wave.

Reese didn't speak with reporters after the game. But her ejection caught the attention of a fellow Chicago basketball player. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball thought the ejection was "weak" and offered on social media to pay for any subsequent fines.

Reese appreciated the gesture.

Sky leading scorer Marina Mabrey described the moment as a learning experience for Reese, via ESPN: