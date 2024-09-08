Angel Reese announces she's out for season with injury, finishes with most rebounds in WNBA history

WNBA: AUG 30 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the second half of a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever on August 30, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Angel Reese's record-setting rookie season is over two weeks before anyone expected.

The Chicago Sky forward announced she will miss the rest of the season due to an injury on Saturday. The issue is likely a wrist injury, as she was previously announced as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Wings.

What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol🥲Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed.… pic.twitter.com/re1X85mWR2 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 8, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.