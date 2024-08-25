Angel Reese records WNBA record 3rd straight 20-rebound game, ties rookie record for double-doubles

WNBA: AUG 25 Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 25: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky box out A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of a WNBA game on August 25, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Friday, Angel Reese became the first player in WNBA history to record 20 rebounds in consecutive games.

On Sunday, she made it three in a row. The Chicago Sky rookie tallied 12 points and 22 rebounds against the Las Vegas Aces to become the only player in league history with three consecutive 20-rebound games.

She also tied Tina Charles for the most double-doubles by a rookie with her 22nd of the season in her 29th game. Charles set the mark in 2010. The Sky have 11 games remaining in the regular season for Reese to claim the record for her own and extend it.

Unfortunately for the Sky, Reese's landmark performance came in a heartbreaking loss. Chicago's Chennedy Carter tied the game at 75-75 with a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining. But A'ja Wilson one-upped Carter on the other end with a buzzer-beating layup on an inbounds play to secure the 77-75 Las Vegas win.

A'JA WILSON AT THE BUZZER 🚨



Chelsea Gray throws a BEAUTIFUL inbound pass to Wilson for the win!pic.twitter.com/Y4MWClcI0X — NBA (@NBA) August 25, 2024

Despite the loss, Reese's effort on Sunday extended a remarkable rookie campaign that's produced multiple records.

Reese previously set the WNBA's record for consecutive games with a double-double in a single season with her 10th straight on June 30. She then extended the record for the most consecutive double-doubles, period, with her 13th straight on July 7. She went on to extend the streak to 15 straight games.

Reese entered Sunday's game averaging 13.6 points, a WNBA-best 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Sunday's 22-rebound effort upped that league-best rate to 12.9 per game.

Her effort this season earned Reese an All-Star bid and Rookie of the Year buzz alongside rival Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Now she has another entry in the WNBA record book with her sights set on more.