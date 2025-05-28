Andrew Tate and brother Tristan are charged with rape in the U.K.

Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan (L) speak to the media as they arrive in Romania back from US, in Bucharest March 22, 2025. Self-described misogynist influencer Andrew Tate return to Romania, where he is facing rape and human trafficking charges, after a trip to the US. The British-American figurehead of the online masculinist movement travelled to Florida, together with his brother, last month, marking the first time he had been out of the eastern European country since his 2022 arrest. Under judicial supervision, the Tates need to report to authorities on March 24, a no-show potentially leading to "preventive arrest", according to Romanian authorities. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

British prosecutors confirmed on Wednesday that 21 charges have been filed against Andrew and Tristan Tate, including rape and human trafficking.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that it had decided to charge the brothers after it received a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police about allegations against them, specifically in the U.K., BBC reported.

CPS says Andrew, 38, faces 10 charges including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. Tristan, 36, faces 11 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The brothers, who are dual U.S.-U.K. citizens, were arrested in Romania in 2022 and indicted there in 2024 on human trafficking charges; Andrew was also charged with rape. Both brothers have denied the allegations.

The Tate brothers, who had been held in Romania since 2022, returned to the U.S. in late February after receiving their U.S. passports. In late March, the brothers flew back to Romania to go to court.

“After all we’ve been through, we truly deserve the day in court where it is stated that we’ve done nothing wrong and that we should have never been in court in the first place,” Tristan told reporters after landing in Romania. “We should have never gone to jail. We should have never had our assets seized. We should have never had our names slandered.”

Who are Andrew and Tristan Tate?

The Tate brothers are former kickboxing champions who gained wider fame after joining the casts of reality TV shows. Since 2012, the two have said they work together to run a webcam business that features lingerie-clad models available to chat with men online.

Andrew, 38, has built a media empire by advertising himself as the go-to source for men seeking self-help, especially on dating women. Andrew is banned on numerous social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for his "hateful ideology."

He was initially banned from X in 2017 for saying that women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted but was reinstated on the platform after Elon Musk bought the company in 2022. Tate has over 10 million followers.

In 2019, Andrew launched "War Room," a "global network" that offers to teach men "physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and financial development" for an annual fee of $8,000. A BBC investigation found that messages exchanged in the War Room group between March 2019 and April 2020 "appear to detail techniques on how to groom women into sex work."

In 2022, Andrew also founded Hustlers University. He advertised it as "an online educational platform that teaches you skills and strategies and encourages you to achieve financial freedom and live your dream life" for a monthly fee of $49. It was later rebranded as "The Real World."

The brothers reportedly moved to Romania in 2017 because they assumed they would have more freedom in the country. In a now-deleted 2022 podcast interview, Andrew specified that he liked Eastern Europe "as a whole because corruption is far more accessible."

What are the Tate brothers charged with in Romania?

In late December 2022, the brothers were arrested in Romania, along with two women, on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group. The crimes are alleged to have taken place in the U.S., the U.K. and Romania. In June 2023, the brothers were indicted on those charges in Romania.

In January 2023, Andrew appeared in a Bucharest court to appeal his detention, but the judge ruled against him. In March of that year, Andrew won an appeal that allowed him to be put under house arrest instead of detention.

In June 2023, both brothers were formally charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. A month later, the brothers launched a lawsuit against a woman in Florida who, they claim, falsely accused them of imprisoning her in Romania, seeking at least $5 million.

In January 2024, Andrew regained access to his assets after the court overturned the decision to seize his cars, designer watches and properties.

A conviction in Romania on charges of human trafficking can result in imprisonment for three to 10 years; for rape, the penalty is between five and 10 years.