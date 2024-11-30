Andrew Luck hired as general manager of Stanford's football program

PALO ALTO, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Former Stanford and NFL quarterback Andrew Luck is inducted into the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame at halftime of a Pac-12 NCAA college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Oregon Ducks on September 30, 2023 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Andrew Luck is returning to his alma mater to become the general manager of the Stanford football program, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The 35-year-old Luck, who quarterbacked the Cardinal from 2008-2011, is going back "home" as he told ESPN for this newly created role that will put him atop the program's hierarchy. The GM job will see Luck involved in everything Stanford football related, including handling the coaching staff, player personnel staff, recruiting, and roster management.

This story will be updated.