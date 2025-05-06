Akron ineligible for a bowl game in 2025 after posting a sub-930 academic progress rate

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 31: An Akron Zips helmet sits on the sideline during the game against the Akron Zips and the Ohio State Buckeyes on August 31, 2024, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Akron has already lost its chance at making a bowl game in 2025.

The Zips' Academic Progress Rate for the 2023-24 academic year came in at 914 on Tuesday. It was the second straight year that Akron had an APR of less than 930. Per NCAA rules, back-to-back seasons with a sub-930 APR equals a postseason ban.

In 2022-23, the Zips had a 925 APR. That was down six points from 2021-22, when the team’s APR was just above the minimum at 931. The NCAA's APR metric tracks a team's graduation rates, academic progress and player retention.

Akron is the first FBS school since Idaho in 2014 to get a postseason ban for a low APR, though the NCAA paused APR penalties from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic until 2023.

Akron hasn’t gone to a bowl game since 2017 when it lost the Boca Raton Bowl to finish 7-7. The Zips went 4-8 in 2024 after going 2-10 in 2022 and 2023 during coach Joe Moorhead’s first two seasons. Akron hasn’t posted a winning record since 2015 when it went 8-5 and won the Potato Bowl.

The Zips will also receive a reduction in practice time in 2025 because of their APR rate. A team that posts a single-year APR of under 930 gets a practice time penalty and must raise its APR above the threshold the following year to stay bowl-eligible. Ohio State, the defending national champion, posted Tuesday that it was the only team at the top level of college football to record a score of 1,000.