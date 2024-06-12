Adam Silver, LeBron James, basketball world react to death of Jerry West: 'He was the silhouette for a reason'

On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced the death of basketball legend death of basketball legend Jerry West.

Throughout the day, the basketball world took time to pay their respects to the late guard, a 14-time All-Star and championship executive whose silhouette became the inspiration for the NBA's iconic logo.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Wednesday morning, sharing his condolences to the basketball great and noting his excellence as a executive as well as player.

"Jerry’s four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history. He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA – a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence," Silver said in the statement. "I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life."

Current Lakers star LeBron James took to social media to praise West for his friendship. "Will truly miss our convos my dear friend!" James wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Rest in Paradise my guy!"

West Virginia men's basketball also took the time to pay respects to West, who played with the Mountaineers from 1957 to 1960, calling him an "iconic figure in basketball history." West, who was born and raised in West Virginia, had his number 44 retired by WVU in 2005, becoming the first basketball player to receive that honor in the school's history.

Journalists and pundits also shared their condolences over West's death, praising the late basketball player for his impact on the NBA. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on X about West's impact shortly after the announcement.

"Jerry West lived a profound basketball and American life — iconic as a player, executive and looming figure in the history of the game," Wojnarowski wrote. "His loss leaves a massive void."

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith spoke about West's passing to open Wednesday's episode of First Take, speaking about what West meant to the basketball world as a whole.

"The basketball community, the world over, is mourning this particular morning because Jerry West was simply one of the great ones. He was the silhouette for a reason," Smith said.

