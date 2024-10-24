About last night: One fantasy basketball takeaway from each of Wednesday's 10 NBA games

Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 16: Dyson Daniels #5 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on October 16, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The NBA is back in full swing after a loaded 10-game slate on Wednesday. With so many games on the docket, I'll discuss one fantasy basketball takeaway from every game on the second night of the season.

Nets @ Hawks

Dyson Daniels is a must-roster in all leagues. He's starting at shooting guard and while he's known for his defense (he got five steals and a block in his Hawks debut) he shot an efficient 6-for-12 from the field, with two 3s, five boards and two assists. He played the third-most minutes on the team (35), and at just 29% rostered, he's a player who contributes across categories and whose offensive game is maturing fast enough to roster in points leagues as well.

Also, wassup Onyeka (Okongwu)! That's my breakout coming off the bench, dropping an efficient 28 points with eight boards and three swats.

Pacers @ Pistons

Welcome back Bennedict Mathurin. He finished the season opener with 19 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and one assist. Taking nine free-throw attempts in 28 minutes was a surprise but also a reminder that he's a bucket off the bench. He was in the conversation for sixth man of the year in his rookie year and could be looking to regain that status after an injury-riddled second season. At 19% rostered, I'd consider streaming Mathurin in 12-team points leagues.

Cavs @ Raptors

Immanuel Quickley left Wednesday's contest with a pelvis injury and did not return. He'll undergo testing and fantasy managers will have to wait-and-see on his prognosis. IQ was off to a great start to the season too. He had 13 points with four assists, two boards, two triples and a steal in 14 minutes.

Magic @ Heat

No turnovers for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner?!? That's just the second time in 142 regular season games where neither player had a turnover in the same game. Both players had highly efficient games, combining for 56 points, 7-for-14 from three with 15 rebounds, five stocks and seven total assists. Seeing Paolo take care of the ball and Franz hitting his 3s is an excellent start for the Orlando Magic and fantasy managers.

Bucks @ Sixers

The most underrated stat line of the night goes to Brook Lopez, notching a 4x5 with 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and six blocks — a truly dominant performance in the paint for the 17-year vet. There's still some noticeable decline in his FG%, but his 3-point shooting at the center position and shot-blocking will continue to prop up his value.

Hornets @ Rockets

There are so many to choose from here, but I'm rolling with Tre Mann (15% rostered) being a must-roster in 12-team points and category leagues. Depending on the severity of Brandon Miller's hip injury, Mann could be a must-roster in all leagues. Mann's been impressing since the preseason, but now that it's translating into the regular season, fantasy managers should act quickly. He's operating as the primary option off the bench but offers more stat-stuffing potential than Deuce McBride. Mann played 29 minutes and scored 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) with six boards, a steal and a block. Mann's game reminds me of Allen Iverson, let him cook.

Oh, and shoutout to LaMelo Ball, showcasing his first-round upside. LaMelo was the third-youngest player in NBA history to drop a 30-point, 10-assist game in the season opener.

Bulls @ Pelicans

No injury was more significant on Wednesday night than Dejounte Murray's. Much to the dismay of Pels fans and fantasy managers, Murray reportedly fractured his left hand and is facing an extended absence. Zion Williamson also missed Wednesday's contest with an illness, but when he returns, I'd expect Murray's usage to primarily go to CJ McCollum (who'll likely start at point guard), Brandon Ingram and Willamson. Jordan Hawkins and Jose Alvarado will also see more minutes. However, I need to see more production before considering adding them to any leagues. My take on fading Ingram will not age well.

Grizzlies @ Jazz

Zach Edey got into foul trouble, so his debut was muted, but Santi Aldama (27% rostered) leading the Grizzlies in scoring was a surprise. He made five 3s and it's safe to say he'll be starting at PF for however long Jaren Jackson Jr. is out. Aldama is a streamable option in all 12-team leagues until JJJ returns, but Santi can sometimes be a bit streaky.

Another note is that while Keyonte George shot horribly from the floor and charity stripe, he had seven dimes and zero turnovers — progress!

Suns @ Clippers

James Harden's 39.4% usage in game one is precisely why he should've been a first-round pick in fantasy drafts. I don't know how he'll manage to stay healthy with that kind of workload, but it's a great look for his fantasy value moving forward.

It was an anti-climatic night for Devin Booker, who attempted less than 10 shots in a game for just the third time in his career when playing at least 30 minutes.

Warriors @ Trail Blazers

It was a shocker to see Scoot Henderson come off the bench and Toumani Camara start and play well in 30 minutes.

The more significant takeaway is that the Warriors will continue altering their rotation, which could impact several players on a nightly basis. The rotation is deep, and Steph Curry hinted at the Warriors' continuing to play a lot of guys because that's part of their identity. Curry did acknowledge it could be matchup-dependent, or certain situations may require a tighter rotation, but a blowout in the season opener did us no favors. Fantasy managers should continue monitoring the minute distribution between Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton and Andrew Wiggins.