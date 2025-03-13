76ers' Paul George reportedly consulting with doctors on groin, knee injuries with surgery among options

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 01: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the game at the Wells Fargo Center on March 1, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers may lose another star to treatment and/or surgery before the end of a disappointing season.

Paul George is speaking with doctors regarding treatment options for groin and knee injuries that have hobbled him throughout this season. Among the options is surgery and a decision will be made by George and the Sixers next week, reports ESPN's Shams Charania.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is consulting with doctors this week on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, including a possible procedure, sources tell ESPN. A decision is expected early next week. pic.twitter.com/tHyDDzDyLn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2025

George, 34, has been limited to 41 games for Philadelphia after signing a four-year, $212 million max free agent contract. Joining Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers were expected to challenge the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics for an Eastern Conference title and league championship.

However, George has averaged 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 36% on 3-pointers, among the lowest totals of his 15-year NBA career.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.