49ers bring back tight end Ross Dwelley from Falcons on 1-year deal

Aug 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; SSan Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley (82) walks off the field after defeating the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back tight end Ross Dwelley to the Bay Area on a one-year deal after a season with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Friday.

The 30-year-old went undrafted in 2018 before signing with the 49ers and remaining there for his first six seasons.

Dwelley was initially cut at the end of training camp before signing with San Francisco's practice squad. The San Diego product was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut on October 15, 2018, in a road loss to the Green Bay Packers. Dwelley finished his rookie season with two catches for 14 yards in 11 games.

Throughout his seven-year career, Dwelley played in 101 games with 17 starts and tallied 45 receptions for 523 yards and five touchdowns. He also appeared in seven postseason games.

Dwelley returns to San Francisco despite a career-low year in Atlanta. In 17 games with the Falcons, he recorded one reception for five yards and no touchdowns.

Dwelley's signing comes shortly after star tight end George Kittle inked a four-year extension worth $76.4 million with $40 million in guaranteed money.

Besides Kittle, Dwelley joins Luke Farrell, Mason Pline, Jake Tonges and Brayden Willis in San Francisco's tight end depth chart.