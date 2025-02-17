4 Nations Face-Off: USA, Canada to meet for title after fight-filled first matchup

MONTREAL, CANADA - FEBRUARY 15: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team USA fights with Brandon Hagel #38 of Team Canada during the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Violence was on the menu the first time USA and Canada faced off.

We'll get Round 2 on Thursday thanks to Canada's win over Finland on Monday afternoon. Canada secured a 5-3 win over Finland in 4-Nations Face-Off play to advance to the final against USA on Thursday night.

Canada entered Monday's game needing a win in regulation to guarantee a trip to Thursday's championship game. USA had already clinched a spot in the game thanks to a 3-1 win over Canada in round-robin play on Saturday.

That game reignited a USA-Canada hockey rivalry that had lied dormant for years. USA and Canada last met in the 2022 Olympics. But that game featured youth players as the NHL had pulled its players from the Olympics in 2018 and 2022.

Saturday gave the best players from both nations their first look at each other while representing their countries in years. The result was three fights in the first nine seconds of play.

USA's Matthew Tkachuk and Canada's Brandon Hagel got the party started as soon at the puck dropped.

MATTHEW TKACHUK AND BRANDON HAGEL WASTE NO TIME 😱👊 pic.twitter.com/x36VIdtFv1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2025

Tkachuk's brother, Brady Tkachuk and Canada's Sam Bennett kept it going as soon as play resumed.

Three separate fights in nine seconds. You should be watching the US-Canada hockey tonight.



And they say all-star events are boring pic.twitter.com/SHWUcCIGju — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 16, 2025

USA's J.T. Miller and Canada's Colton Parayko then dropped their gloves at the 19:51 mark of the opening period.

USA VS. CANADA. THREE FIGHTS TO START THE GAME 😳



📺 ABC/ESPN+/Disney+ pic.twitter.com/C9VqGzIYA8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2025

Eventually, they got down to playing hockey, and USA prevailed to secure its spot in Thursday's final. USA will play Sweden Monday night to close round-robin play with nothing at stake.

MacKinnon on USA: 'We feel like we could beat those guys'

Now, Canada has secured its spot in the final. The Canadians appeared to be cruising to victory while carrying a 4-0 lead into the third period of Monday's game. They then fended off a three-goal rally from Finland to ensure victory.

Canada's Nathan MacKinnon, who scored two goals against Finland, is ready for another shot at USA.

"The Americans, we'd love to play them again," McKinnon said. "We feel like we could beat those guys. We plan on playing a little better on Thursday.

"We feel like we can beat those guys... we plan on playing a little better Thursday."



Nathan MacKinnon on playing the USA in the #4Nations Championship game on Thursday. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/qg0uKVy5mH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 17, 2025

The 4-Nations Face-Off is taking place for the first time this year in lieu of an NHL All-Star game. It features top NHL players from USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland facing off in a four-team tournament. So far, it's safe to call the experiment a resounding success, as players have clearly bought in. Compare it to the failures of the NBA's four-team All-Star tournament on Sunday, and it's a no-contest.

Series shifts to Boston after anthem tension in Montreal

Saturday's USA-Canada matchup was played with added tension thanks in part to U.S. President Donald Trump's hostile approach to America's neighbors to the north. Canadian sports fans have repeatedly booed the U.S. National anthem at sporting events in response Trump's threatened tariffs and overtures to annex Canada.

Saturday's game was played in Montreal. Fans again voiced their displeasure with a round of boos during the U.S. National Anthem.

Boos coming down for the American Anthem during pregame pic.twitter.com/b18MMpkfhN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 16, 2025

The setting will shift Thursday to USA's advantage as the game will be played in Boston. And judging by the secondary ticket market, fans will be heavily invested in backing the Americans.