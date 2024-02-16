32 offseason fantasy questions for all 32 teams

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

The offseason primer you've been looking for. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don share 32 offseason fantasy questions, one for each of the 32 teams. Everything you need to know, or ask, heading into free agency and draft season:

8:33 - Carolina Panthers: Is Bryce Young salvageable?

12:37 - Washington Commanders: Who is playing quarterback for this team?

15:57 - New England Patriots: Are we looking at a full-scale makeover?

18:34 - Arizona Cardinals: What does the wide receiver room look like?

22:26 - LA Chargers: Are we looking at a complete blank slate around Herbert?

44:44 - New York Giants: Where exactly do we stand on the Brian Daboll/Mike Kafka braintrust?

26:11 - Tennessee Titans: Is Will Levis it?

28:14 - Atlanta Falcons: What’s the plan at quarterback?

30:25- Chicago Bears: How much does another new QB move the needle for D.J. Moore?

32:50 - New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers is back but surely his merry band of men isn’t, right?

34:44 - Minnesota Vikings: Can they bring back Kirk Cousins?

36:52- Denver Broncos: What’s Sean Payton’s real vision for this offense?

38:54 - Las Vegas Raiders: Are we teetering on the edge of exciting and un-inspiring here?

43:03 - New Orleans Saints: Is a scheme change enough to get us interested about this offense again?

45:00 - Indianapolis Colts: How will Anthony Richardson perform coming off injury?

48:19 - Seattle Seahawks: Do we have a same players but a different scheme?

51:05- Jacksonville Jaguars: What does Pass Catcher Remake Version 3.0 look like?

54:25 - Cincinnati Bengals: Will Joe Burrow be/stay healthy?

55:59 - LA Rams: Is there any reason to be skeptical of Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams?

58:31 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Do they have something better than a Rudolph vs. Pickett camp battle up their sleeve?

1:01:00 - Miami Dolphins: Do we get the same backfield rotation as last year?

1:02:45 - Philadelphia Eagles: Can Kellen Moore’s offense move the needle?

1:05:22- Cleveland Browns: Can Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb return healthy?

1:07:30 - Dallas Cowboys: Who is the starting running back?

1:09:21 - Green Bay Packers: Will we get any clues on how we sort out the pass-catchers?

1:10:24 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Can they bring back Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans amid other free agency concerns?

1:11:05 - Houston Texans: Who can they bring in at running back?

1:12:34 - Buffalo Bills: What does this wide receiver room look like?

1:14:26 - Detroit Lions: Are we running the same group back out there?

1:17:26 - Baltimore Ravens: What tweaks will the Lamar/Monken partnership roll out in 2024?

1:19:14 - San Francisco 49ers: Can they survive variance after a clean 2023?

1:25:36 - Kansas City Chiefs: Who will they add at the skill position spots?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts