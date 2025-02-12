2025 NFL offseason previews: 32 teams' needs, free agents, draft picks, salary cap space and more

Let’s be honest — there’s no such thing as an offseason in the NFL.

Now that the 2024 season is over and the Philadelphia Eagles have been crowned Super Bowl champions, it’s time to turn our attention to who can knock them off next season.

For all 32 teams, we answer key questions headed into the 2025 campaign: what are your team’s top needs, who are their priority free agents, what’s their salary cap situation, who might be cut, who they might target in the draft and what could move the fantasy needle?

Where will quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold end up, as both are expected to change teams?

Outside of QBs, which other star players will end up in new uniforms, with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel requesting trades while Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp also likely to be dealt.

We also address the most important contract negotiations, including an expected massive payday for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and a potentially tense standoff between the Dallas Cowboys and star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

It’s time to dive into all those questions and more as we embark on our 2025 offseason previews.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

One of the oft-cited reasons that Josh Allen was the correct MVP choice was that he had a worse team around him than Lamar Jackson. Perhaps it’s time for the Bills to fix that if it’s true.

Miami Dolphins

Even if Tua Tagovailoa stayed healthy and Miami made the playoffs, it didn’t seem like a team that was close to the top tier of AFC teams. There are questions about the culture under head coach Mike McDaniel and whether the Dolphins are good enough to compete for the AFC East title.

New England Patriots

The job of building up around Drake Maye begins this offseason, starting with the fourth pick of the draft and a lot of salary cap space for new head coach Mike Vrabel.

New York Jets

The Jets will pick up the pieces after a horrendously disappointing season. Leading the way will be Aaron Glenn — and likely not Aaron Rodgers.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson could have been NFL MVP again. Derrick Henry had a remarkable first season in Baltimore. The defense was excellent after some midseason adjustments. And it still wasn't enough. What pieces can push the Ravens to the Super Bowl?

Cincinnati Bengals

In many ways the 2024 season was horrendous for the Bengals, wasting a year of Joe Burrow's prime, and the offseason won't be easy.

Cleveland Browns

It's hard to go into the offseason knowing the QB situation is the biggest mess the NFL has seen in many years and have much optimism for the immediate future. And Myles Garrett, their best player, wants out of town.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Finding a difference-maker at QB in free agency or the draft with the No. 21 pick is not a high-percentage play, but the Steelers will be forced to try. Everything else this offseason is secondary.

AFC South

Houston Texans

The Texans appear to still have the advantage in the AFC South. If they make the right moves this offseason, they may finally take that next step and make a deeper run in the AFC playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts

There are major questions about QB Anthony Richardson’s development and a defense that was bad again. There's talent on the roster, but it seems like it has been a while since the Colts got a lot out of a draft class.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have the No. 5 pick in the draft, which should provide immediate help for a struggling defense. Jacksonville has plenty of other offseason questions to address, namely getting Trevor Lawrence back on the stardom path.

Tennessee Titans

If you need a quarterback and you have the No. 1 pick, the pressure is high to select one, even in a quarterback class perceived as weak. Don't expect the Titans to buck that pressure.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs need help protecting Patrick Mahomes, as evidenced by a horrific showing in the Super Bowl. But with Mahomes leading, it’s hard to count the Chiefs out no matter who they put around him.

Denver Broncos

Furthering the development of Bo Nix will be the top priority in Denver this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders haven't had a stable quarterback in several years. They can't go into another season without making a big investment at the position.

Los Angeles Chargers

While the finish wasn’t great, the Chargers are in a very good spot this offseason with plenty of resources available to run it back.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys didn't work out deals with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb last offseason until after training camp. They'd presumably like to settle Parsons' future sooner this offseason.

New York Giants

At least New York nailed its WR selection last year — Malik Nabers is going to the moon, provided the Giants get the right astronaut in the pilot’s chair.

Philadelphia Eagles

There probably isn't an NFL roster in better shape for the long haul than the Eagles. They have relatively young stars at just about every major position, and most of them are locked into long-term deals.

Washington Commanders

Protecting and adding firepower around Jayden Daniels should be the top offseason priorities in Washington.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

After a rough first season with Caleb Williams, the Bears have the money to turn things around quickly with new head coach Ben Johnson.

Detroit Lions

Keeping talent will be the priority in Detroit. Fortunately for the Lions, they have significant salary cap space.

Green Bay Packers

The goal this offseason will be to improve around quarterback Jordan Love in an effort to move into title contention.

Minnesota Vikings

Despite limping to the finish, the future in Minneapolis is bright. Vikings fans should be very happy with the state of the franchise.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Outside of their bad deal at quarterback, and a not-great financial situation, the Falcons are in a solid place this offseason.

Carolina Panthers

It's hard to say Bryce Young established himself as a future star, but at least the Panthers go into this offseason knowing who their quarterback will be next season. That allows the Panthers to focus on other areas of the roster.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints need to make big changes this offseason, and it feels like they’re already behind.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs had a good 2024 draft, already had a strong foundation and have to be happy to have resurrected Baker Mayfield’s career. Tampa Bay is in a good place as the offseason starts.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals' offense looked much-improved last season, and they'll bring back most of those pieces in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams

At least one franchise legends is on his way out. What other changes could be in store for L.A.?

San Francisco 49ers

How big will Brock Purdy's extension be, and will the 49ers be able to return to contention under his new deal?

Seattle Seahawks

This isn't a team that needs a rebuild, but it needs to figure out how to get over the hump.