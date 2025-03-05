2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) sets up for a play against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Nate Tice: Williams battled injuries in 2024, but the flashes and tools were still there when he was on the field, and his production started to ramp up, too. Those tantalizing traits morphed into a sustained impact on the game.

Like most recent defensive line and edge prospects from Georgia, it’s all about seeing what Williams does when he is on the field as part of Georgia’s deep rotation up front. After a part-time role at the beginning of his Georgia career, Williams’ package of traits and impactful play is instantly apparent now with more extended snaps.

Mykel Williams (#13) has a lot of uptapped potential as a pass rusher, but he is already a very good run defender. As both an edge and as a 3-4 DE like here. pic.twitter.com/7Za4SEvKHy — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 3, 2025

In the run game, he is constantly blasting offensive linemen back with his explosive strength and twitch, and when rushing the passer he flashes an under progress move set with real get-off.

Williams has the size, athleticism, technique and competitiveness to be a good pass rusher from the edge for a defense down the road. But his ability to be a plus-run defender right away gives him a high floor to see the field early while he continues to develop his pass rush arsenal.

He also has upside as a true impact player against the run in short time.

Williams has the size and versatility to kick inside for snaps to create matchup advantages (which he has shown already in college. He even dominated guards in the run game, too). He still has to show more consistency and diversity with his pass rush moves, but Williams is an impressive player who should keep adding layers to his game with more playing time, and will benefit from more snaps on the outside at the next level when he can pin his ears back and go.

Players like DeMarcus Lawrence and Montez Sweat are what Williams can project to at the next level, at least as far as style, with that little bit of upside for more as a pass rusher.

Charles McDonald: Mykel Williams doesn't have the sexiest style of play, but he got the job done for the Bulldogs when he was healthy.

Williams is a bruising, powerful defensive end who did a lot of dirty work in between the tackles for Georgia. He’ll most likely be kicking out to the edge full time in the NFL.