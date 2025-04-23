2025 NFL Draft: Fantasy football dream landing spots we wish would actually happen

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 23: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 23, 2024, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL teams spend roughly 362 days each year feeding us misdirection, half-truths and outright lies. They are definitely not in the business of giving us accurate or actionable information — not ever.

But when it's draft weekend and a franchise is on the clock, they have nowhere to hide. Reality hits. Teams are forced to self-assess and show their cards. There's no lying in a draft.

Welcome to the best week of the NFL offseason, people. We're in it right now. Your favorite squad is about to improve in a meaningful way, and so is mine. We are about to rearrange fantasy draft boards, too.

Let's have one final round of draft wishcasting before the chaos begins. Here are three draft fits we'd love to see (but almost certainly won't)...

🐴 Shedeur Sanders to the Indianapolis Colts

Whatever else you think of Sanders, let's recognize that he was historically accurate at the collegiate level and is probably the best quick-game passer in this draft class. He has the potential to unlock Josh Downs and Michael Pittman Jr. in a way we simply haven't seen.

Also, this pick would prevent us from once again talking ourselves into a revival season from either Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson (which, c'mon ... not gonna happen). And it would have the added benefit of keeping one of the elite tight end prospects far away from the Colts' passing game. We cannot allow Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland to be exiled to Indy.

🤞 Emeka Egbuka to the Houston Texans

Houston has a desperate need for a long-term complement to Nico Collins and Egbuka is the ideal candidate. He's a slot technician who actually enjoyed his best collegiate season as a sophomore with C.J. Stroud as his QB. As much as any receiver in this draft, Egbuka profiles as an immediate pro-ready opening week starter. He might deliver a vintage Jarvis Landry-style season as a rookie if paired with Stroud.

🚀 Kaleb Johnson to the Pittsburgh Steelers

The 2025 running back class features several players who can thrive in any scheme, but, realistically, Johnson isn't one of them. If he finds his way to Pittsburgh, however ... well, watch out. He might just deliver 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns running outside zone under Arthur Smith, behind the Steelers' capable offensive line. Apologies to the Jaylen Warren enthusiasts, but Johnson to Pittsburgh is simply perfect.