2025 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

The 2025 NFL Draft brought the fireworks early via the Jacksonville Jaguars' bold trade for Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. And the offseason reality show kept our attention late through the rounds with the Shedeur Sanders drama.

Now it's time to make early judgments, via grades, on how each of the 32 teams did in their plans for the future.

Years from now, feel free to tell Yahoo Sports draft analysts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald how they nailed their draft grades or how much they whiffed. It's all fun and love, even if your team didn't get that A you were hoping for.

Tice gave grades for the AFC teams and McDonald tackled the NFC.

Jump to a division or team section by clicking on the links below

NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers

NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets

AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers

AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers

NFC

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Grade: AHere's why: The Cowboys were able to fill some needs with players who might be able to make serious impacts as rookies. Guard Tyler Booker, pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. have a chance to be instant impact starters with long-term upside for the Cowboys. Dallas added three players whom many draft analysts had as first-round prospects without trading assets to acquire them. Good process. Hopefully good results for what Dallas was able to pull off.

Most interesting pick: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Dallas continued its love for drafting offensive linemen in the first round with the bruising guard from Alabama. Some viewed this as a reach, but Booker is a high-floor player who can form a hellacious interior group with guard Tyler Smith and center Cooper Beebe. If Tyler Guyton (wow, a lot of Tylers here) takes the next step, Dallas could have one of the best offensive lines in the league again.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 12

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Round 2

Pick 44

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Round 3

Pick 76

Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Round 5

Pick 149

Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Round 5

Pick 152

Shemar James, DL, Florida

Round 6

Pick 204

Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

Round 7

Pick 217

Jay Toia, DT, UCLA

Round 7

Pick 239

Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

Round 7

Pick 247

Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland

New York Giants

Grade: B

Here's why: The Jaxson Dart pick was a bit of a reach, but the Giants did grab some damn good players throughout this draft. Abdul Carter will be a threat for Defensive Rookie of the Year playing next to Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns. Darius Alexander is a quality depth addition. Cam Skattebo is a nice pairing with Tyrone Tracy in the backfield, and the Giants might have found a starter in offensive lineman Marcus Mbow. Outside of the Dart trade up, there's a whole lot to like here.

Most interesting pick: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

The Giants needed to leave the draft with offensive line help and they might have gotten it with Mbow. He is a really fluid mover who could have been drafted several rounds earlier than where he went in the fifth round. It's a high upside pick for a team that desperately needed offensive line help.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 3

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Round 1

Pick 25

Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi

Round 3

Pick 65

Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Round 4

Pick 105

Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Round 5

Pick 154

Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

Round 7

Pick 219

Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

Round 7

Pick 246

Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State

Philadelphia Eagles

Grade: B

Here's why: The Eagles had an interesting draft. Jihaad Campbell might have been a surprise, but he was projected to go higher. He has the talent to be an instant impact player for the Eagles' front seven. Andrew Mukuba can potentially fill a big need at safety on the back end. His addition creates a really talented young defensive back trio with Quinyon Mitchell and Super Bowl star Cooper DeJean. Drafting another linebacker in Georgia's Smael Mondon Jr. was an interesting move. The Eagles did a lot in this draft to keep the spine of their team strong.

Most interesting pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Campbell gives the Eagles someone who can do a little bit of everything and is a big, fast, explosive player to play with Zach Baun. What does this mean for Nakobe Dean as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon? Campbell can rush a bit off the edge, but at his peak he can be an impact off-ball linebacker in Vic Fangio’s defense.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 31

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Round 2

Pick 64

Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Round 4

Pick 111

Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

Round 5

Pick 145

Mac McWilliams, DB, Central Florida

Round 5

Pick 161

Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

Round 5

Pick 168

Drew Kendall, OL, Boston College

Round 6

Pick 181

Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

Round 6

Pick 191

Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan

Round 6

Pick 207

Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Round 6

Pick 209

Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Edge, Virginia Tech

Washington Commanders

Grade: B+

Here's why: Washington didn't have much draft capital, but it found two potential long-term starters with its first two picks in offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and cornerback Trey Amos. Both have high upside at positions of need and they created some necessary depth that will help them sustain their success from a season ago.

Most interesting pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

The Commanders decided that they needed to revamp their offensive tackles this offseason and did just that with the trade for Laremy Tunsil and drafting Conerly. It’s a good plan for a team with a young quarterback who takes a lot of hits, and it should provide a boost in the run game. Conerly could eventually be Washington's long-term left tackle as well.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 29

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Round 2

Pick 61

Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Round 4

Pick 128

Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

Round 6

Pick 205

Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA

Round 7

Pick 245

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Grade: B

Here's why: Ben Johnson's fingerprints were all over this draft for the Bears. Adding tight end Colston Loveland, wide receiver Luther Burden III and tackle Ozzy Trapilo were clear moves to try and improve Chicago's offensive roster after last year's disaster performance in Caleb Williams' first year as the starting quarterback. Trapilo is a bit of a project and Burden might need a bit of refinement in his transition to the league, but if they hit their ceilings they could end up being strong, positive players for the Bears. Their offensive Round 2 picks are a bit risky, but not indefensible. Shemar Turner was a nice depth pick for the defensive line, but it felt early for him.

Most interesting pick: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Trapilo will be the Bears’ project to develop at left tackle, finishing out their offensive line rebuild for the upcoming season. Trapilo is raw, but has tools to develop and if he’s just steady enough to start, it will be a big upgrade for the Bears' offense.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 10

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Round 2

Pick 39

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Round 2

Pick 56

Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Round 2

Pick 62

Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Round 4

Pick 132

Ruben Hyppolite II, LB, Maryland

Round 5

Pick 169

Zah Frazier, DB, UTSA

Round 6

Pick 195

Luke Newman, G, Michigan State

Round 7

Pick 233

Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Detroit Lions

Grade: B

Here's why: It was a very "eat your vegetables" draft for the Lions. Four linemen and a big, athletic wide receiver to develop in Isaac TeSlaa. Tyleik Williams and Alim McNeil are going to be an incredibly imposing duo for teams to try and block on the interior and Tate Ratledge gives Detroit a potential starting guard to develop. These guys might not be the sexiest players to add, but this team has consistently shown the value of good trench play and the Lions tried to keep it strong with this draft.

Most interesting pick: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

TeSlaa was a scouting combine star, but didn’t have too much production during his time at Arkansas. Considering the Lions traded two future third-round picks to select him in the third, Detroit clearly sees him as a starter. It’ll be interesting to see what his role ends up being alongside Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 28

Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Round 2

Pick 57

Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

Round 3

Pick 70

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

Round 5

Pick 171

Miles Frazier, G, LSU

Round 6

Pick 196

Ahmed Hassanein, Edge, Boise State

Round 7

Pick 230

Dan Jackson, S, Georgia

Round 7

Pick 244

Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

Green Bay Packers

Grade: B

Here's why: Matthew Golden was a surprise pick for the Packers early in the draft, but for a team that needed an infusion of talent at wide receiver, Golden makes a lot of sense as a big-play threat. He doesn't quite have the size the Packers look for in their wide receivers, but he's not so far off that they disqualified him. Anthony Belton is a potential starter at tackle or guard and should give them more flexibility with how they get their best five starting offensive linemen on the field. The late selection of Warren Brinson was a nice way to get some nose tackle depth that they needed to add in a big way.

Most interesting pick: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Williams was the second receiver the Packers added this year in the draft and he is an interesting fit as a potential gadget-ish player. He might not be used in traditional roles early on, but Williams has explosive ability with the ball in his hands and is a different source of big plays.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 23

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Round 2

Pick 54

Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Round 3

Pick 87

Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Round 4

Pick 124

Barryn Sorrell, DL, Texas

Round 5

Pick 159

Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

Round 6

Pick 198

Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia

Round 7

Pick 237

Micah Robinson, DB, Tulane

Round 7

Pick 250

John Williams, G, Cincinnati

Minnesota Vikings

Grade: C

Here's why: The Vikings had a nice first pick with Donovan Jackson to bolster their offensive line, but they didn't really have too much draft capital to add impact players as the draft went on. Their capital was thin this year and their haul of players shows that. That's OK because they got Jackson at the top of it. Perhaps Kobe King or Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins can develop and provide depth to Minnesota's front seven.

Most interesting pick: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson and Will Fries is a great new guard duo for the Vikings as they begin the J.J. McCarthy era. McCarthy and the run game will benefit from the additions and investments on the interior offensive line to be a whole lot better than a season ago.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 24

Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Round 3

Pick 102

Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

Round 5

Pick 139

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Edge, Georgia

Round 6

Pick 201

Kobe King, LB, Penn State

Round 6

Pick 202

Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Grade: C-

Here's why: In a vacuum, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. are two players the Falcons needed to add for their defense, but giving up a future first-round pick for Pearce was asinine. Unless the Falcons unexpectedly go on a deep playoff run, that pick could be fairly high in the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, they've at least attempted to fix their pass rush in a serious manner, which is something they desperately needed to do. Drafting two safeties instead of addressing their interior depth was an interesting move, but Jessie Bates III, Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts are all ballhawks.

Most interesting pick: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Figuring out where Walker plays his best ball for the Falcons will be fascinating because he doesn’t really fit cleanly at edge rusher or off-ball linebacker yet, but he has the athleticism to figure out how to be productive somewhere. This is a playmaker the Falcons needed to add regardless, even if his role in the puzzle still needs to be figured out.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 15

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Round 1

Pick 26

James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

Round 3

Pick 96

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Round 4

Pick 118

Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

Round 7

Pick 218

Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

Carolina Panthers

Grade: A

Here's why: Bryce Young should be thrilled with this draft. The Panthers, who already had a strong offensive line and running game last season, added a potential No. 1 wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, and then added speed and depth to their running back room with Trevor Etienne in the fourth round. They also took some very nice swings at edge rusher in the second round with the additions of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Grabbing tight end Mitchell Evans and wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. in the fifth and sixth rounds provided nice value in their pursuit of offensive pieces.

Most interesting pick: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Scourton is one of the most interesting players in the whole draft. When he was at Purdue, he looked like a first-round player. After transferring to Texas A&M, he ended up playing a style of football that didn’t quite fit his body type and his production dropped. If he can get back to his 2023 play, this could be a major steal for the Panthers.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 8

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Round 2

Pick 51

Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Round 3

Pick 77

Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Mississippi

Round 4

Pick 114

Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

Round 4

Pick 122

Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

Round 5

Pick 140

Cam Jackson, DL, Florida

Round 5

Pick 163

Mitchell Evans, TE, Bowling Green

Round 6

Pick 208

Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

New Orleans Saints

Grade: B-

Here's why: Kelvin Banks Jr. was a really solid player to add to New Orleans' offensive line at the top of the draft. Banks has tackle and guard versatility, but the rest of the Saints' draft felt just OK from a value perspective. Tyler Shough has good film, but a profile that makes him a fairly big risk at the top of the draft. Vernon Broughton, Jonas Sanker and Danny Stutsman should all bring quality depth at the very least. Solid, but unspectacular draft for the Saints.

Most interesting pick: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 9

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT/OG, Texas

Round 2

Pick 40

Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Round 3

Pick 71

Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

Round 3

Pick 93

Jonas Sanker, DB, Virginia

Round 4

Pick 112

Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Round 4

Pick 131

Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Round 6

Pick 184

Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Round 7

Pick 248

Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA

Round 7

Pick 254

Fadil Diggs, Edge, Syracuse

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Grade: B

Here's why: The Emeka Egbuka pick is interesting in terms of his fit with Chris Godwin for the immediate future. There's a lot to like about what the Buccaneers did. Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish are a fun, playmaking cornerback duo to add to the Bucs' secondary, and David Walker has a chance to be a gem as a pass rusher. It's a really nice collection of players, even if Egbuka will be an interesting case to track.

Most interesting pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka profiles as a slot wide receiver in the NFL, but is slated to play in the same offense as Chris Godwin — who just signed an extension with the Buccaneers. Mike Evans, Godwin and Egbuka are a talented trio of wide receivers, but it’s unclear how they’ll all be deployed at this time.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 19

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Round 2

Pick 53

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Round 3

Pick 84

Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Round 4

Pick 121

David Walker, DL, Central Arkansas

Round 5

Pick 157

Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU

Round 7

Pick 235

Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Grade: A

Here's why: I love this draft class. The Cardinals had a clear plan to upgrade their defense and took some big swings on talented players in Walter Nolen and Will Johnson to start their draft class. They doubled-down on the defensive line with the selection of do-it-all defensive lineman Jordan Burch from Oregon and took an upside pick with Denzel Burke on Day 3. They must feel pretty good about where they are on offense because they didn't get a pick there until the sixth round with guard Hayden Connor.

Most interesting pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson fell down the board due to injury concerns that have plagued him for the past year, but if he can reach his ceiling this is a home run pick for the Cardinals. Johnson has legitimate CB1 upside and in the second round it was a more than fine enough risk to take him there.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 16

Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

Round 2

Pick 47

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Round 3

Pick 78

Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon

Round 4

Pick 115

Cody Simon, DL, Ohio State

Round 5

Pick 174

Denzel Burke, DB, Ohio State

Round 6

Pick 211

Hayden Conner, G, Texas

Round 7

Pick 225

Player, position, school

Los Angeles Rams

Grade: A

Here's why: Picking up the Falcons' 2026 first-round pick for this year's 26th overall pick makes this an A by itself. Getting Terrance Ferguson in the second round was a nice way to kick off the draft with a quality starter who has the upside to be a weapon at tight end for Matthew Stafford this season. The Rams added some good depth on the edge of their defense with Josaiah Stewart, who should fit in cleanly with their other young edge rushers. Overall, it was a really different approach for the Rams in the draft this year that gives them a lot of firepower in terms of draft capital for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Most interesting pick: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Draft picks:

Round 2

Pick 46

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Round 3

Pick 90

Josaiah Stewart, DL, Michigan

Round 4

Pick 117

Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Round 5

Pick 148

Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

Round 5

Pick 172

Chris Paul Jr., LB, Mississippi

Round 7

Pick 242

Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh

San Francisco 49ers

Grade: C+

Here's why: Mykel Williams in the first round and Alfred Collins in the second round were fine selections for the range they went in. However, the Niners made some big reaches in the third round with linebacker Nick Martin and cornerback Upton Stout. Martin and Stout were projected to go late Day 3 and are probably closer to depth pieces than starters. Still, the 49ers beefed up their run defense which they desperately needed to do this year.

Most interesting pick: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

Stout is a very undersized cornerback at 5-foot-8. He made plays on the ball and in space at Western Kentucky, but his size makes him a bit of a head-scratcher in the top 100 picks. Perhaps his tackling ability will make him a weapon in the slot, but Stout and Nick Martin are two undersized players to add to this defense.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 11

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Round 2

Pick 43

Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Round 3

Pick 75

Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Round 3

Pick 100

Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

Round 4

Pick 113

CJ West, DL, Indiana

Round 4

Pick 138

Jordan Watkins, WR, Mississippi

Round 5

Pick 147

Jordan James, RB, Oregon

Round 5

Pick 160

Marques Sigle, DB, Kansas State

Round 7

Pick 227

Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Round 7

Pick 249

Connor Colby, G, Iowa

Round 7

Pick 252

Junior Bergen, WR, Montana

Seattle Seahawks

Grade: B+

Here's why: The Seahawks chased athleticism in this draft in a big way. Grey Zabel, Nick Emmanwori, Jalen Milroe, Elijah Arroyo and Tory Horton are some of the most athletic players from this draft. Zabel will help the Seahawks patch up their offensive line immediately in a big way and Emmanwori is at least a developmental athlete for head coach Mike Macdonald to try and turn into a better player than he is right now. For a team that's resetting and looking for upside, this draft made a bit more sense than some of their free-agent signings.

Most interesting pick: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Draft picks: Milroe is going to be the Seahawks' developmental quarterback prospect behind Sam Darnold. He has incredible traits, but the consistency wasn't good enough for him to go much higher than this. It'll be fascinating to see what role the Seahawks find for Milroe in Year 1 because his ability to be a gamebreaker with the ball in his hands will be too valuable to keep on the bench for 100% of the year.

Round 1

Pick 18

Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Round 2

Pick 35

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Round 2

Pick 50

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Round 3

Pick 92

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Round 5

Pick 142

Rylie Mills, DL, Notre Dame

Round 5

Pick 166

Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

Round 5

Pick 175

Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama

Round 6

Pick 192

Bryce Cabeldue, G, Kansas

Round 7

Pick 223

Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

Round 7

Pick 234

Mason Richman, OT, Iowa

Round 7

Pick 238

Ricky White III, WR, UNLV

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Grade: B-

Here's why: Defense was on the menu for the Bills. Their first five selections were all on that side of the ball. I was a little lower on Maxwell Hairston, but he brings world-class speed to the Bills' defensive back room. Head coach Sean McDermott has always loved having a deep defensive line rotation, and the Bills continued to add to their defensive line room after adding Joey Bosa and other veterans in free agency. Third-round selection Landon Jackson is a smooth athlete off the edge and second-round pick T.J. Sanders has length and twitch, and gives the Bills coaches an interesting bundle of tools to work with. It's a solid class that makes sense for what the Bills need, even if a few of the players went a little higher than I would have preferred.

Most interesting pick: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

Walker was looked at as a potential first-round selection entering the season. But his up-and-down play combined with a back injury kept him on the board all the way until Day 3 of the draft. Walker is a mountain of a man whose game is more finesse-based (he aligned more as a 3-4 DE in college than nose tackle) than you’d expect for a player of his size. Day 2 may have been rich, but Round 4 is worth a stab on a player with this size and with real high-end flashes. With the Bills having depth at defensive tackle, Walker and the Bills coaches can continue to hone his game and help make his snaps as impactful as possible. And he fits in nicely with the other players the Bills have up front. Not a lot of risk, but some potential rewards here.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 30

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Round 2

Pick 41

T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

Round 3

Pick 72

Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

Round 4

Pick 109

Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

Round 5

Pick 170

Jordan Hancock, DB, Ohio State

Round 5

Pick 173

Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

Round 6

Pick 177

Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Round 6

Pick 206

Chase Lundt, OT, Connecticut

Round 7

Pick 240

Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

Miami Dolphins

Grade: B-

Here's why: The Dolphins add to the trenches with their first two selections. Kenneth Grant isn't someone I had linked to Miami, but it's a selection that I've liked the more I've marinated on it. Grant is big, athletic, sturdy against the run, and has upside as a disruptor against the run and pass. His best ball is in front of him and he joins a Dolphins front that has some serious teeth to it. Jonah Savaiinaea is a big guard, but moves well (which matched his testing at the NFL scouting combine), making him a good fit for the Dolphins. They moved up to get Savaiinaea, and I would have liked them to add even more numbers to their line, but he fits a need and went in the proper range of where he was predicted to go. Dante Trader Jr. is a fifth-round selection that gives the Dolphins more bodies at safety.

Most interesting pick: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Gordon is a different type of flavor at running back that the speed-addicted Dolphins have taken in the past. He’s a big, bruiser who can build up speed in space. He was wildly productive in 2023, but some wear and tear slowed him down in 2024. De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright already provide plenty of speed, so now the Dolphins have a player with some bulk to take tough carries like on short yardage.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 13

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Round 2

Pick 37

Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

Round 5

Pick 143

Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

Round 5

Pick 150

Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Florida

Round 5

Pick 155

Dante Trader Jr., DB, Maryland

Round 6

Pick 179

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Round 7

Pick 231

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Round 7

Pick 253

Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech

New England Patriots

Grade: A

Here's why: I'm a big fan of a lot of players the Patriots ended up selecting. And where they ended up taking them all made sense, too. Will Campbell will get a chance at left tackle and will allow the Patriots to get their best five linemen on the field. His personality will also rejuvenate the locker room in New England. RB TreVeyon Henderson adds big-play ability to the offense and is a supreme pass protector, plus adds another future leader in the locker room. He should pair nicely with Rhamondre Stevenson. Jared Wilson could end up being the best center in this year's class. He is very athletic but a bit raw playing the position. Wilson could develop into a batterymate with Drake Maye and a needle-moving starter. Even if he has to sit behind Garrett Bradbury at the beginning of his career (he might surpass Bradbury early). Day 3 selections Joshua Farmer and Bradyn Swinson are also intriguing players whom many expected to go higher. They add even more bodies up front for the Patriots to toy with. I'm particularly a fan of Swinson's competitive style.

Most interesting pick: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

The Patriots desperately needed speed and a player who can win on the outside. Hello, Kyle Williams! He is explosive, competitive and gives pressed cornerbacks fits with his agility and burst. This is an ideal running mate for Drake Maye. Williams fits nicely with what the Patriots have right now and will help open up their whole offense. Williams was in my final top 50, so I love where the Patriots got him, too.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 4

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Round 2

Pick 38

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Round 3

Pick 69

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Round 3

Pick 95

Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

Round 4

Pick 106

Craig Woodson, DB, California

Round 4

Pick 137

Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Round 5

Pick 146

Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU

Round 5

Pick 182

Andres Borregales, K, Miami

Round 7

Pick 220

Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri

Round 7

Pick 251

Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt

Round 7

Pick 257

Kobee Minor, DB, Memphis

New York Jets

Grade: B+

Here's why: The Jets continued to beef up their offensive line with Armand Membou, who can stay on the right side and gives New York potentially one of the best pair of bookend tackles in the league. Mason Taylor checks a lot of boxes at the tight end spot. He's a reliable receiver, especially underneath and in the intermediate areas, and is a solid blocker who has kept improving. He's reliable at a position the Jets haven't had a lot of reliability at. Azareye'h Thomas is a big corner who replaces D.J. Reed and gives Sauce Gardner a potential long-term running mate. Head coach Aaron Glenn loves physical (you could even say handsy) cornerbacks and Thomas fits that to a tee. Malachi Moore is another personality fit and gives the Jets a physical hitter at safety.

Most interesting pick: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 7

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Round 2

Pick 42

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Round 3

Pick 73

Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Round 4

Pick 110

Arian Smith, WR, Georgia

Round 4

Pick 130

Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

Round 5

Pick 162

Francisco Mauigoa, DL, Miami

Round 5

Pick 176

Tyler Baron, Edge, Miami

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Grade: B+

Here's why: Malaki Starks to the Ravens was always a team-player fit that I was keen on, so it's cool to see it actually happen in real life. Starks' versatility joining Kyle Hamilton will let the Ravens do creative things on the backend and in the slot. Mike Green has top-15 type talent and is one of the best pass rushers in this draft. Off-field concerns led to his slide, but he's a first-round talent and will add an electric pass rusher to the Ravens' front. Emery Jones Jr. was a right tackle for LSU but could be best as a guard. He gives the Ravens another player who can potentially play at a couple of spots.

Most interesting pick: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

He's a short, stocky defensive tackle who wins with leverage and shooting gaps. Peebles’ lack of size and length will give him issues holding up against double-teams at the point of attack, but he can be disruptive as a rotational interior defensive lineman for a team that already has other talent up front.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 27

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Round 2

Pick 59

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Round 3

Pick 91

Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

Round 4

Pick 129

Teddye Buchanan, LB, California

Round 5

Pick 141

Carson Vinson, OL, Alabama A&M

Round 6

Pick 178

Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

Round 6

Pick 186

Tyler Loop, K, Arizona

Round 6

Pick 203

LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

Round 6

Pick 210

Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

Round 6

Pick 212

Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

Round 7

Pick 243

Garrett Dellinger, G, LSU

Cincinnati Bengals

Grade: C

Here's why: The Bengals tilted their shoulders back a bit early in the draft and swung for the fences. While also adding multiple bodies to positions of need. Shemar Stewart has as much upside as anyone in this draft, but has a lack of refinement and finishing in his game. But if he hits, the Bengals get a player with top-5 like talent in the late teens. Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter give the Bengals more bodies to throw at their off-ball linebacker spot and both.

Bengals added several guards and also running back Tahj Brooks in the sixth round to help round out their running back room. I understand what they’re trying to do with these picks, but the players they selected might not become impact players for a year or two.

Most interesting pick: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

Fairchild is a strong and explosive guard. His wrestling background shows up with his mauling style and propensity to try and torque defenders to the ground. He’s still raw and can put himself in rough situations, but he often shows the strength and athleticism to recover. He’s a fun project-y type of interior player for the Bengals to work with who can turn into a tone-setting starter.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 17

Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

Round 2

Pick 49

Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

Round 3

Pick 81

Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

Round 4

Pick 119

Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Round 5

Pick 153

Jalen Rivers, OL, Miami

Round 6

Pick 193

Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Cleveland Browns

Grade: B-

Here's why: An eventful weekend for the Browns. They started the draft by trading back to No. 5 overall, picking up some extra picks (including the Jaguars' first-rounder next year) and then took Mason Graham to start off their class. Graham will thrive in Jim Schwartz's scheme that has its linemen pin their ears back and go. Carson Schwesinger is an excellent coverage player with speed to keep up with receivers. He will benefit with the Browns' defensive line keeping him clean in the run game. Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson are running backs I like and both are effective runners between the tackles. They should help the Browns out in a post-Nick Chubb world. If we stopped right there, I would probably have the Browns graded higher. But Cleveland ended up taking two QBs in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel in Round 3 was a major reach and Sanders ended up going later than expected. I thought the Browns might wait one more season and use that new first-rounder to get a QB, but they end up with an even murkier room.

Most interesting pick: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

The Browns' entire haul could be labeled as interesting. I’m going to go with Fannin, a unique and highly productive prospect. Fannin will likely have to be used in specific ways to unlock his skills, but he has great catching range and can pick up yards with the ball in his hands with his contact balance. He should pair nicely with David Njoku, who is able to do more of the traditional things at the position.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 5

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Round 2

Pick 33

Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Round 2

Pick 36

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Round 3

Pick 67

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Round 3

Pick 94

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Round 4

Pick 126

Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Round 5

Pick 144

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade: B

Here's why: The Steelers' first two selections are doing a lot for this grade. Derrick Harmon has versatility along the defensive front and can play the run and pass equally well. He can be the long-term replacement for Cam Heyward and will create a fun young duo on the inside with Keeanu Benton. I loved the Kaleb Johnson selection (more below) and I like Jack Sawyer more than most as another defender who can contribute in a few roles along the front.

Most interesting pick: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

My comparison for Johnson is “Honey, I shrunk Derrick Henry.” Johnson is best in a zone running scheme where he can use his good vision and size to plant his foot and get north through arm tackles. He should thrive as the bellcow in Arthur Smith’s (one of Henry’s offensive coordinators in Tennessee) zone-heavy offense.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 21

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Round 3

Pick 83

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Round 4

Pick 123

Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Round 5

Pick 164

Yahya Black, DL, Iowa

Round 6

Pick 185

Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Round 7

Pick 226

Carson Bruener, LB, Washington

Round 7

Pick 229

Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan

AFC South

Houston Texans

Grade: B

Here's why: The Texans needed pass catchers and another offensive lineman, and that's exactly what they attacked on Day 2 of the draft after moving out of the first round. Analysts were split on who they preferred out of Iowa State's two WR prospects, so the Texans ended up taking both. Jayden Higgins can be an outside running mate for Nico Collins, and Jaylin Noel is a dynamic slot player who can return punts and is a feisty blocker. Both complement Collins well. Cornerback Jaylin Smith, who played outside and in the slot at USC, is willing to tackle and has speed. The Texans don't need an outside corner and have Jalen Pitre in the slot, so I'm curious how Smith ends up being deployed.

Most interesting pick: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

He's a big athlete with plenty of starts under his belt. Ersery is an easy mover who still needs work on playing with consistent technique and adding to his strength. But he’s big, and can recover with quick feet and flash some really nice blocks on the backside of runs. The Texans need a blindside protector for the future after trading away Laremy Tunsil, and Ersery might be able to beat out the recently signed stopgap Cam Robinson in training camp anyways. As the Texans try to figure out their best starting five, Ersery gives them a potential long-term answer at left tackle.

Draft picks:

Round 2

Pick 34

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Round 2

Pick 48

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Round 3

Pick 79

Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Round 3

Pick 97

Jaylin Smith, DB, USC

Round 4

Pick 116

Woody Marks, RB, USC

Round 6

Pick 187

Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

Round 6

Pick 197

Graham Mertz, QB, Florida

Round 7

Pick 224

Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers

Round 7

Pick 255

Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Indianapolis Colts

Grade: B-

Here's why: The Colts have been linked to Tyler Warren for what feels like the entire draft cycle. He is a great scheme fit for them and their heavy use of RPOs, and Warren gives the Colts yet another pass catching option for whoever is throwing them the football. The Colts selected Justin Walley way earlier than expected, but they needed to continue to add to their cornerback room. I was hoping that the Colts might go offensive line early, but Jalen Travis is another traits-heavy pick along the offensive line, adding an interesting depth piece there. DJ Giddens is a productive runner with good vision who can be a great No. 2 option behind Jonathan Taylor. And Riley Leonard is an intriguing developmental pick on Day 3, with his run-first style fitting perfectly in a QB room that has Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones in it.

Most interesting pick: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

The Colts have invested in traits-heavy defensive linemen in the past, but instead went with the rugged Tuimoloau in the second round. And I really like this fit. He’s a strong edge defender who can set a firm edge against the run, and has the potential of a strong secondary pass rusher who can push the pocket. His style complements Laiatu Latu and the other Colts defenders well.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 14

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Round 2

Pick 45

JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Round 3

Pick 80

Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota

Round 4

Pick 127

Jaylen Travis, OT, Iowa State

Round 5

Pick 151

DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

Round 6

Pick 189

Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

Round 6

Pick 190

Tim Smith, DT, Alabama

Round 7

Pick 232

Hunter Wohler, DB, Wisconsin

Jacksonville Jaguars

Grade: A 🥳

Here's why: Travis Hunter goes vroom! The Jaguars got aggressive at the top of the draft and moved up to the No. 2 spot to select Hunter, the most talented player in this draft. Whether he plays offense or defense (Jags indicate they're looking at more wide receiver than corner for Hunter), he's going to impact the game. I also like Hunter's fit with who the Jaguars have on both sides. He can be the No. 2 opposite of Tyson Campbell on defense and the Jaguars already have a definite No. 1 pass catcher in Brian Thomas Jr. The Hunter Experiment will be one of my favorite subplots in the NFL this year. I liked the Jaguars' selection of Wyatt Milum, too (more below), as I thought the Jaguars needed to keep adding to their offensive line room.

Most interesting pick: Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

Milum held his own as a tackle in college but I like him best at guard, where his lack of length can be mitigated. He can start at LG right away for the Jaguars and his ability to kick outside in a pinch adds to the appeal. Milum has strength as a run blocker and projects as a plus-pass protector on the inside. I really liked this pick for the Jaguars.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 2

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Round 3

Pick 88

Caleb Ransaw, S, Tulane

Round 3

Pick 89

Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

Round 4

Pick 104

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Round 4

Pick 107

Jack Kiser, DL, Notre Dame

Round 6

Pick 194

Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn

Round 6

Pick 200

Rayuan Lane III, DB, Navy

Round 7

Pick 221

Jonah Monheim, C, USC

Round 7

Pick 236

LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

Tennessee Titans

Grade: B+

Here's why: Taking Cam Ward, the definitive QB1 of this class, helps inflate this grade. But I liked what else the Titans did on draft weekend. Oluwafemi Oladejo moved to the edge at UCLA and has intriguing traits to work with. He has long arms and loves to take it to blockers with his strong hands. He still needs to refine his game but he can become a full-time starter earlier than expected. Kevin Winston Jr. is a two-way safety who suffered a knee injury in 2024. He has all the makings of a solid starter on the backend. Then the fourth round was all about adding pass catchers for Ward; Chimere Dike adds a speed element, Gunnar Helm is an efficient receiver who knows how to use his size, and Elic Ayomanor is another receiver who complements the Titans' receiving room nicely.

Most interesting pick: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 1

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Round 2

Pick 52

Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA

Round 3

Pick 82

Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

Round 4

Pick 103

Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

Round 4

Pick 120

Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Round 4

Pick 136

Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Round 5

Pick 167

Jackson Slater, Tennessee, Sacramento State

Round 6

Pick 183

Marcus Harris, DB, California

Round 6

Pick 188

Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Grade: C+

Here's why: I don't disagree with the positions that the Broncos targeted during the draft, but I had a few different preferences who they could have selected. The Broncos added even more firepower on their defense with Jahdae Barron, who, and forgive the pun here, slots in nicely between Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss. His addition could give the Broncos potentially the best cornerback trio in the league. Barron's all-around versatility, tackling ability and plus-blitzing skills will also be a great fit in Vance Joseph's attacking defense. The Broncos absolutely had to add to their running back room and went with RJ Harvey. I had other backs ahead of him, but he's a good player with speed and receiving ability. Pat Bryant was another player who went earlier than I expected. His size and awareness make total sense for the style of WRs Sean Payton likes.

Most interesting pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

I wasn't expecting this player-team fit. And it’s one I really like. The Broncos had a top-five defense last season and added even more firepower this offseason. Teams often targeted whoever slot defender Ja’Quan McMillan was defending last year. With Barron now playing in the slot, with the ability to guard tight ends, too, quarterbacks are going to have slim pickings in regards to options. I thought the Broncos were going to go offensive weapon early, but making a strength an even greater strength is a fun decision.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 20

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Round 2

Pick 60

RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Round 3

Pick 74

Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

Round 3

Pick 101

Sai'vion Jones, Edge, LSU

Round 4

Pick 134

Que Robinson, Edge, Alabama

Round 6

Pick 216

Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida

Round 7

Pick 241

Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah

Kansas City Chiefs

Grade: B+

Here's why: The Chiefs have to be giddy about coming away with Josh Simmons. He had top-10 level talent and might have been the first tackle taken off the board if healthy. His knee injury dropped his stock, but the Chiefs benefit and have Jaylon Moore on the roster to hold the fort until Simmons is 100%. The Chiefs might not have to worry about left tackle for a long time if he comes back even close to healthy. Kansas City seemed to want to add pass rushing juice on Day 2, coming away with Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte. Both pass rush-first type players might not be great against the run, but they can create pressure and ease the load off of Chris Jones and Steve Spagnuolo's blitzing. Jeffery Bassa is an off-ball linebacker who is a strong tackler (something the Chiefs have been prioritizing in recent years). He can end up starting down the road. And the Chiefs capped off their draft with the speedy Brashard Smith, a converted receiver who can (obviously) catch and adds an explosive play element to the Chiefs' run game that they've desperately needed.

Most interesting pick: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

He's an explosive receiver with the agility and strength through contact to make defenders regularly miss. Royals doesn’t have the most diverse route tree right now, but he shows a real feel for finding soft spots against zone and is a good athlete who can turn into more. He’s a nice fit for the other receivers the Chiefs currently have.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 32

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Round 2

Pick 63

Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

Round 3

Pick 66

Ashton Gillotte, Edge, Louisville

Round 3

Pick 85

Nohl Williams, DB, California

Round 4

Pick 133

Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Round 5

Pick 156

Jeffrey Bassa, DL, Oregon

Round 7

Pick 228

Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Las Vegas Raiders

Grade: B+

Here's why: Did you really think the offensive coordinator (Chip Kelly) who signed Ryan Mathews and Demarco Murray in one offseason and the head coach (Pete Carroll) who was addicted to taking running backs at his old job were going to pass on a blue-chip running back prospect? Ashton Jeanty is going to be a lot of fun in Kelly's offense and will be on the field early and often. Jack Bech is a strong complementary receiver with great hands, a feel for beating zone, some real YAC ability and can fill a lot of roles on an offense. I really liked the Raiders taking two swings on project offensive tackles Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant on back-to-back picks, too. Might as well stack the odds in your favor, right? Wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr. adds more speed to the offense and QB Tommy Mellot is a fun offensive weapon type to work with. Fun class for the Raiders.

Most interesting pick: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 6

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Round 2

Pick 58

Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Round 3

Pick 68

Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Round 3

Pick 98

Caleb Rogers, OL, Texas Tech

Round 3

Pick 99

Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

Round 4

Pick 108

Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

Round 4

Pick 135

Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina

Round 6

Pick 180

JJ Pegues, DT, Mississippi

Round 6

Pick 213

Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State

Round 6

Pick 215

Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State

Round 7

Pick 222

Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

Los Angeles Chargers

Grade: C

Here's why: Omarion Hampton greatly upgrades the running back room for the Chargers. He has a real three-down skillset, explosive athleticism and receiving ability that adds firepower to a Chargers run game that desperately needed it. I thought the Chargers were going to continue to look to upgrade their run game with early interior linemen selections. Instead they went with wideout Tre Harris to add more firepower to their offense. Jamaree Caldwell is a huge interior defender who is stout against the run, allowing the Chargers to play their preferred light boxes. He should make for a fun bash brothers pairing with Teair Tart in the middle. Oronde Gadsden II is an athletic player and a fun Day 3 dart throw as a receiving tight end, too.

Most interesting pick: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Harris is a receiver with good size who can open up the offense with his downfield ability. He’s a real outside receiver on a team that needed more outside options. Harris lacks a lot of refinement and is missing a few branches on his route tree, but he is a fluid enough athlete that it makes me optimistic he can add more polish with time. Another positive is that he joins a Chargers offense that loves to run play action with plenty of over-post route combinations, which will allow Harris’ game to translate nicely early as he develops.

Draft picks:

Round 1

Pick 22

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Round 2

Pick 55

Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Round 3

Pick 86

Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

Round 4

Pick 125

Kyle Kennard. Edge, South Carolina

Round 5

Pick 158

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn

Round 5

Pick 165

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

Round 6

Pick 199

Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh

Round 6

Pick 214

R.J. Mickens, DB, Clemson

Round 7

Pick 256

Trikweze Bridges, CB, Florida