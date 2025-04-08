2025 NBA Mock Draft: How the first round is shaping up after the NCAA tournament

The Florida Gators cut down the nets, and now, with the NBA regular season barreling toward its finish line, the spotlight will shift fast toward the NBA draft. For lottery teams, top-ranked freshmen like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper present a chance to change the trajectory of a franchise. And for playoff teams, seasoned upperclassmen such as Walter Clayton and Nique Clifford could help bolster their future title odds. There are also a number of international prospects still completing their seasons that are scattered throughout the draft class.

Below is the first round for my mock. You can find this mock, plus a full second round and scouting reports for every single prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft Guide, which you can explore here.

Let’s get to the first round:

1. Utah Jazz: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

All that tanking and a $100,000 fine would be more than worth it if Utah lands the first pick to select Flagg. The Duke freshman is a do-it-all forward who hustles like a madman, makes his teammates better as a passer, and has dialed in a knockdown jumper. While leading Duke to the Sweet 16, he’s showing why he’s both the best offensive and defensive prospect in this draft class.

In Utah, he’d slot in perfectly alongside Lauri Markkanen, forming a versatile frontcourt duo that can stretch defenses and lock down opponents. His playmaking also complements Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George. But what Utah really needs is a cornerstone to uplift all of its existing talent, and it’s Flagg’s growth as a shot creator that will decide if he reaches his All-Star floor or soars to his Hall of Fame ceiling.

2. Washington Wizards: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Harper is a big-bodied lefty combo guard with the skill, poise and playmaking instincts to dictate the game at his pace, which makes him quite a great consolation prize for the point guard-needy Wizards if they land the second pick. Harper also has NBA blood in his veins, as the son of Ron Harper, who was a 20/5/5 guy before winning five titles as a role player. Like his father, Dylan Harper has a high floor. But the fate of his jumper will determine whether he’s an All-Star or just one of the league’s many solid guards.

3. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Bailey is a ridiculous shot-making machine, capable of splashing contested jumpers from every spot on the floor with the swagger of a throwback bucket-getter. Placing him alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller would create an absurd scoring trio. But would it lead to winning basketball?

Bailey’s raw edges as a shot creator and defender, plus his shooting inconsistency, need sanding down to turn him into a full-on star. The Hornets might have no choice to take the swing though, given how well he’d potentially fit next to a fully realized Ball and Miller.

4. New Orleans Pelicans: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Zion Williamson was looking more and more like his prime self before a low back bone contusion sidelined him for the remainder of the season. But no matter how much his injury history is lingering in the back of everyone’s minds, he still remains the cornerstone of the Pelicans. Pairing him with players who can space the floor is paramount, especially if those players also offer similar explosive talents like Edgecombe does as a high-motor wing who flies out of nowhere for poster dunks and chase-down blocks.

The Baylor freshman pairs his elite athleticism with a knockdown spot-up jumper and fearless slashing. Though he needs to improve his shot creation to become more of a primary creator, he’d be entering a ball-sharing offense in New Orleans.

5. Philadelphia 76ers: Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

The Sixers have a 64% chance of keeping their pick this year, unless they improve those odds by somehow catching the tanking Pelicans. If they land with the fifth or sixth pick (21.8% chance) it’s obviously a win that they wouldn’t lose the selection to the Thunder. But there’s really no clear prospect that would make sense in this slot. Do the Sixers take an unproven big like Khaman Maluach or Derik Queen? Is another guard like Tre Johnson or Jonathan Fears really needed?

Not really, which is why I find myself wondering if they’d reach for Murray-Boyles, who operates like a defensive savant the way he locks down every position, uses his ninja-quick hands to swipe at the ball, and inhales rebounds. CMB would add something completely different to the Sixers' rotation. And though Murray-Boyles is an unproven shooter, he’s a bulldozer finisher with a playmaking feel. If he fixes his jumper, there’s All-Star upside.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

With D’Angelo Russell, De’Anthony Melton, and Cam Thomas all entering free agency, guard will be an area of need in the present and future in Brooklyn. Maybe Johnson is just Thomas 2.0 since he still needs to develop his point guard skills and shot selection. But he’s shown more playmaking upside than Thomas did in college, and he’s taller. Johnson is a clutch shot-maker who can catch fire from all over the floor, drilling step-backs and off-screen jumpers with ease. The Nets could use a bucket-getter and be patient helping him develop those other qualities.

7. Toronto Raptors: Kasparas Jakučionis, G, Illinois

Jakučionis is a slick shot creator with a creative passing gene and a fearless scoring ability, carving up defenses with crafty finishes, step-back jumpers and jaw-dropping passes. And the Raptors need a point guard of the future who can thrive with and without the ball. That’s why KJ makes sense. But he’s not a sure thing. As a freshman, Jakučionis would follow up his highlights with turnover brain-farts that derailed the hype train. But he’s shown enough highs to warrant a top-10 selection.

8. San Antonio Spurs: Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Queen’s leaning buzzer-beating game-winner to send Maryland to the Sweet 16 is one of the highlights of March Madness, and it captured why he’s such a highly touted prospect as a burly big with guard-like handles who dazzles with spin moves, and crafty finishes. Can you imagine pairing him with Victor Wembanyama in the Spurs' frontcourt? Wemby would cover for all the concerns about Queen’s interior defense, instead allowing Queen to do what he’s better at and roam the perimeter and help inside. And offensively, Wemby’s shooting prowess eases the pressure on Queen to develop his own jumper. But if Queen translates his velvet touch to the perimeter, he very well could become a centerpiece. For now, his interior scoring, playmaking chops, and magnetic rebounding alone give him tantalizing potential.

9. Portland Trail Blazers: Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke

Scoot Henderson has made some progress this season, but it’s still not clear if he’s capable of being the point guard of Portland’s future. Knueppel makes sense as a selection in this regard since he brings more than just a sharpshooter’s stroke thanks to his brainy pick-and-roll playmaking and crafty scoring feel. While he’s not a primary creator, he can be one of the team’s creators alongside Deni Avdija on the wing, Donovan Clingan from the high post, and Scoot in ball screens.

10. Houston Rockets (via Phoenix): Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Of all two-man lineup combinations to play at least 150 minutes this season, Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun rank No. 1 in the NBA in both net rating and defensive rating. But Adams is 31 and will become a free agent this summer, so having a rim protector in the developmental pipeline would be wise for Houston. Maluach is a towering rim protector with switchable mobility, erasing shots at the rim and shadowing quick guards on the perimeter. But beyond dunking lobs, he’s a work in progress on offense with a lack of seasoning as a screener, shooter, and creator. His strength must improve too, which was made clear in the Final Four when he grabbed zero rebounds in a loss against Houston. Such a raw skill-set should come as no surprise since the South Sudan native didn’t start playing basketball until he was 13.

11. Miami Heat: Jeremiah Fears, Guard, Oklahoma

Tyler Herro became an All-Star this season, showing his ability as a combo guard. But he needs a backcourt partner. Fears is a dynamic guard with a twitchy attacking style and a knack for coming through as a clutch shooter. He was one of college basketball’s youngest freshmen, and it showed with his shaky decision-making as a shooter and passer. But he has a feel for shot creation and a handle that lets him get anywhere on the floor, so he may only need time to emerge as a star in Miami's system.

12. Chicago Bulls: Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

The Bulls are trending up this season behind the ascent of Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Coby White. Adding another guard could make some sense, especially someone like Richardson who could thrive in two-man game actions with Giddey and Buzelis, while complementing White in the backcourt. The Michigan State freshman is a skilled combo guard with a lethal midrange game and a poised pick-and-roll feel, looking like he downloaded the experience of his NBA veteran father, Jason Richardson. Jase didn’t inherit his father’s height or dunk contest athleticism though, so his smaller stature could cap his upside. But he has an "it factor" about him that could blossom in Chicago.

13. Dallas Mavericks: Egor Demin, G, BYU

Kyrie Irving will miss a chunk of next season thanks to a torn ACL, so the Mavericks need to add some more playmaking. Demin has a rare ability at his size to make dazzling passes, so he can play more on-ball until Irving returns before sliding into more of an off-ball role where his cutting feel and defensive versatility would still bring value. But long-term, Denim needs to prove he can shoot and create his own shot against lengthy defenders, which makes him more of a love-him or hate-him prospect than a sure thing.

14. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento): Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Clifford nearly led Colorado State to the Sweet 16, slinging a bullseye pass from the low post to his teammate for a 3, before Maryland hit a buzzer-beater to rip their hearts out. But the play was emblematic of Clifford’s game as a do-it-all wing who can pass when he needs to, which would make him a perfect fit with the Hawks alongside Trae Young. Clifford defends multiple positions, crashes the boards, and scores from everywhere. As a super senior with only Mountain West pedigree, he lacks experience against high-level competition despite his age; his NCAA tournament success began to minimize that concern though.

15. San Antonio (via ATL): Noa Essengue, F, Ratiopharm Ulm

Another French guy in San Antonio. And why not? Essengue is a toolsy forward with a fluid handle, dynamic finishing package, and highly versatile defense. But his long-term upside hinges on the jumper clicking. The Spurs are developing a strong track record of helping shooters. And if it doesn’t, his finishing and versatile defense are enough to make him a great French fit next to Wemby.

16. Orlando Magic: Liam McNeeley, F, Connecticut

McNeeley didn't close the season the way he would've wanted to, making only 14 of his final 49 shots, which included a loss to Creighton in the Big East tournament semifinal and a loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament. But despite his poor shooting percentages, scouts still believe in his upside as a sharpshooting wing with superb instincts moving with the ball, and the touch to splash from deep ranges. The Magic rank 25th in 3-point attempts and 30th in 3-point percentage, so this pick needs to be used on a shooter and McNeeley should be able to get back to his knockdown ways next to Orlando’s core stars.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit): Nolan Traoré, G, Saint-Quentin

The Timberwolves took a huge swing for Rob Dillingham in last year’s draft. Traoré would present a similar type of opportunity. Traoré oozes upside with his size, blazing speed, and shiftiness off the bounce. But he’s an inefficient scorer all over the floor who needs to improve his erratic decision-making to prove he’s worth the big swing. In Minnesota, he’d have plenty of time to learn good habits from the bench on a team trying to compete for a championship.

18. Brooklyn (via Milwaukee): Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Bryant is a rangy, athletic forward who projects as a highly versatile defender. He’s raw on offense though, as shown by his up-and-down performances with Arizona throughout the tournament and all season long. Beyond his cutting, he needs to improve as a shooter to earn minutes in high-leverage games. But there’s tantalizing upside that could have appeal for a young team like the Nets willing to take a risk.

19. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija

Beringer would be a classic Sam Presti pick. Beringer began playing basketball only three years ago, which makes him a raw project, but also makes his natural talents all the more impressive playing this season in the ABA League and the EuroCup. The Thunder don’t really need him to contribute today considering how deep the roster is. But he’s a massive, long-term swing as a center with the quickness of a guard, giving him immense defensive versatility to build on for years to come.

20. Washington Wizards (via Memphis): Danny Wolf, Big, Michigan

If the Wizards don’t end up with Flagg, perhaps they look for a frontcourt fit next to Alex Sarr with this second first-round pick. Wolf is a 7-footer who helped lead Michigan to the Sweet 16 by playing a slick style with risky passes and step-back jumpers that made him a highlight factory. But he’s also a turnover machine and his shooting numbers are shaky, making him more of a raw bet who needs time to prove he can match his flash with substance.

21. Miami Heat (via Golden State): Will Riley, F, Illinois

Riley has dynamic driving ability and playmaking instincts that scream upside as a jumbo-sized, shot-creating wing. Selecting him would follow the same philosophy that the Heat took with Kel’el Ware, betting that their culture and developmental success could maximize Riley’s talents. But his jumper is streaky, and his defense is unreliable since he is so lean physically and lacks fundamentals.

22. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota): Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Jazz fans, are you totally certain that one of Isaiah Collier or Keyonte George is the franchise’s point guard of the future? I like both, but I’m not. Adding another point guard into the mix like Pettiford might be a wise move, especially if the Jazz are fortunate enough to land Flagg with the first pick. Pettiford came off the bench for Auburn and helped lead the team to the Final Four, showing his skill as a combo guard with a sniper’s touch. Pettiford rains 3s and lethal floaters while flashing playmaking savvy and a bulldog mentality on both ends. But his smaller size means he’ll need to clean up his shot selection and decision-making to max out his game at the next level.

23. Orlando Magic (via Denver): Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

After selecting McNeeley earlier in the first round, here’s another shooter for the Magic. The best shooter in all of March Madness. Clayton hit some of the clutchest shots all tournament long, leading Florida to the NCAA championship game before playing with great effort on defense and making some slick passes to help lead them to the title. Throughout his collegiate career, he showed major limitations as a defender and as a decision-maker. But he's a fearless shooter with the versatility to take any shot at any moment. And that’s precisely what the Magic need.

24. Indiana Pacers: Asa Newell, F, Georgia

The Pacers have been one of the league’s best teams for a few months now, posting the seventh-best net rating ever since the NBA Cup. But looking ahead, Myles Turner will be a free agent this summer, which means finding another big man could be a priority. Newell has springs in his legs, regularly slamming lobs and swatting shots. Tyrese Haliburton would find him more than anyone ever has. Even though his discipline reflects his youth, his energetic style suggests he'll someday become a highly versatile defender that could help fortify this Pacers defense.

25. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Thomas Sorber, F/C, Georgetown

Clint Capela is an upcoming free agent, so even though Onyeka Okongwu is a quality center the Hawks will need to find another one. Sorber has a brick-house frame and the throwback skill set to match with strong screens, soft-touch finishes and gritty drop-coverage instincts. Trae Young could make his life easier than it has ever been, just like Trae does for all his bigs. But to be more than a role player, Sorber needs to tap into the flashes he shows as a shooter while also improving his perimeter defense.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via Knicks): Hugo Gonzalez, Wing, Real Madrid

Gonzalez is a high-motor wing with great defensive tools and a slashing style on offense. If his jumper and handle develop, he could be a versatile two-way starter. The Nets can afford to be patient with a player who barely even played off the bench overseas, instead valuing the upside he showed playing for his youth teams.

27. Brooklyn (via Rockets): Ben Saraf, G, Ratiopharm Ulm

Another overseas pick here for the Nets. Saraf is a crafty lefty playmaker who relies on guile, footwork and body control. Limited shooting and athleticism could cap his upside, but his positional size and skill could be hard to pass up.

28. Boston Celtics: Maxime Raynaud, F, Stanford

Following the sale of the franchise, outgoing Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck has been open about how second-apron penalties, not rising luxury tax penalties, are what will force the team to make some changes. Even without them though, the Celtics need to sure up the frontcourt. Al Horford is old. Kristaps Porzingis is injury prone. Fortunately there are a ton of options in the late first round that fit the bill, including Raynaud, who has leveled up every year at Stanford, turning into a player who pops 3s, slashes to the rim with a smooth handle, and makes eye-popping passes. As a talented passer who also offers solid defense, there’s little reason to think the Frenchman won’t carve out an NBA role.

29. Phoenix Suns (via Cavs): Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

The Suns still need more bigs after making multiple changes at the trade deadline. Kalkbrenner is a throwback 7-footer who owns the paint, swatting shots with his giant wingspan and dunking everything in sight. As a super senior, he’s mature enough to plug into Phoenix’s rotation right away and earn minutes. With his years in college, he’s also developed some sneaky passing and shooting skills that hint at higher upside. At the least, he can help facilitate as a big in the Suns’ offense.

30. LA Clippers (via Thunder): Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph's

Fleming is a hustler who drains spot-up jumpers and brings energy on defense, swatting shots and snagging boards. But he has some real warts as a ball-handler with a lack of experience against high-level competition, so teams will have to feel real confident his role player skill set will translate. With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden handling the rock in Los Angeles, Fleming’s positive qualities could allow him to slot in right away.

