2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Michael Ružić, C, Joventut

Michael Ruzic of Joventut Badalona warms up during Matchday 30 of the Liga Endesa ACB Spanish Basketball League between Joventut Badalona and Surne Bilbao at Pabellon Olimpico de Badalona in Barcelona, Spain, on May 3, 2025. (Photo by Ruben De La Rosa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Michael Ružić, C, Joventut

Height: 6-10 • Weight: 220 • Age: 18

Summary: Ružić is a raw Croatian forward who was born in France and now plays in Spain. He projects as a knockdown shooter with passing feel, though at only 18 until October he is incredibly raw physically.

Comparisons: Aleksej Pokusevski

STRENGTHS

Shooting: Ružić has a smooth stroke with a high release point. He shot 40.7% from 3 and 78.7% from the line in the two years before a thumb injury derailed his 2024-25 season.

Size: He stands at 6-foot-9 and has great length, so if he grows into his frame he could eventually become a highly versatile defender who can space the floor on offense.

Connective passing: He lacks the handle of a primary creator, but he keeps the ball moving and occasionally makes nice touch passes to cutters.

CONCERNS

Experience: Playing time was sparse for Ružić this season in Spain, in part because of his youth, but also because of a thumb injury he suffered in October that sidelined him until January. Upon returning, he had his worst shooting season.

Strength: He has a lean frame so he gets knocked off his spots on drives to the rim and struggles to make a great impact on the boards. In the NBA, opponents would attack him on defense.