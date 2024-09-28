2024 Presidents Cup: United States retakes momentum in early Saturday session

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 28: Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. Team celebrates with Collin Morikawa on the 15th green during Saturday Morning Four-Ball on day three of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 28, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

After two straight days of blowouts — one by the United States on Thursday, the other by the International squad on Friday — Saturday's four-ball matches at the Presidents Cup opened up a bit tighter. But in the end, the United States seized control of the morning and set up an afternoon charge to put them closer to retaining the cup at Royal Montreal in Quebec.

Following Saturday's morning sessions, the United States took an 8-6 lead, with 15 1/2 points needed to win the Presidents Cup.

A fog delay paused the action for more than an hour and a half early Saturday, but when the fairways cleared, both teams came out firing. The gallery, scorched on Thursday for their passivity, kept the fire going from Friday, engaging with both squads and, in particular, cheering on International icon-in-the-making Tom Kim.

Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa began the day against Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith, in a match that was tied for 12 of its 17 holes. The United States won, 2&1, but until the 17th hole never held more than a one-hole lead.

Best putt of the day: Adam Scott's clutch 27-footer to stay alive and salvage a hole:

CLUTCH.

@AdamScott drains it from long range and wins the hole for the @IntlTeam. pic.twitter.com/iINGaW2orK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 28, 2024

Next to finish: the devastating duo of Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, who posted a 4&3 victory over Wyndham Clark and future Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. The International duo won the first hole and would never trail, winning six of the 15 holes and tying seven.

Si Woo Kim closed out the match with a classic hat-off-before-the-putt-dropped move:

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele of the United States took down Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, 3&2. Neither side won a hole until the sixth of 16, when the United States took charge and would never surrender the lead.

Knew it was good 💯@XSchauffele walks it in to get he and Tony Finau 2UP thru 9 @PresidentsCup. pic.twitter.com/cB0wbloKlK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 28, 2024

In the final match, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns faced off against Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im. The Internationals took an early lead, winning the second hole, but the Americans quickly fought back, forcing a tie two holes later and taking a lead two holes after that. The Internationals managed to wrangle the match back to a tie at the 10th, but the U.S. immediately retook the lead on the 11th and wouldn't surrender it, finally winning 2&1.

No putter needed 😮‍💨@Patrick_Cantlay chips in for eagle to take a 2UP lead thru 12 @PresidentsCup. pic.twitter.com/MHZ2CrusIS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 28, 2024

The afternoon foursome matches would be the International team's best chance to salvage momentum and try to replicate Friday's blowout.