2024 Presidents Cup: Scottie Scheffler brings the fire, shouts at Tom Kim

2024 Presidents Cup - Day One MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Kim of South Korea and the International Team lines up a putt as Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. Team looks on during Thursday's Four-ball matches on day one of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 26, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is posting one of the most remarkable runs in the post-Tiger era — a couple Masters wins, an Olympic gold medal, Tour victories by the armload, and the occasional jail visit — but even so, he generally keeps an even-keel demeanor. That is, unless you challenge him to a putting contest.

Early on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup, Tom Kim drained a long putt to put the pressure on Scheffler. But Scottie didn't become the best in the world by shrinking from a challenge:

Ooooh baby we got a Presidents Cup going. Love Scheffler's reaction here pic.twitter.com/1FBWVJxGlm — Shane Ryan (@ShaneRyanHere) September 26, 2024

"What was that?" Scheffler bellowed, as Kim and partner Sungjae Im celebrated.

One hole later, Kim and Im decided to go for a little gamesmanship, leaving the green entirely and heading to the tee box before Scheffler putted out.

🚨💀⛳️ #BAD BLOOD — Tom Kim and Sungjae Im vacate the 8th hole to walk 60 yards away to the 9th tee box before Scottie Scheffler finished putting out. Paul McGinley: "That's bordering on bad behavior...that's disrespectful in my opinion.” pic.twitter.com/zNO2XYV9Xw — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 26, 2024

Scheffler and playing partner Russell Henley controlled the early holes of the match. But credit to Kim for poking the bear. Not a whole lot of people would try that, and Scheffler showed why.