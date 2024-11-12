2024 MLB awards finalists headlined by Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after advancing to third on a fielding error by New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres during the eighth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

MLB announced the three finalists for each of its end-of-season awards on Monday, as voted upon by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA). Writers in American League cities vote for the AL choices, while the same applies in National League balloting. Each award receives 30 votes.

As expected, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for NL MVP. following his 50-50 season, the first in baseball history, with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.

New York Yankees teammates Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are both finalists for AL MVP. Will that split the balloting among voters?

Perhaps the biggest surprise among the awards finalists is for AL Cy Young, with Seth Lugo on the list instead of Kansas City Royals teammate Cole Ragans or Baltimore Orioles right-hander Corbin Burnes. Also, relievers don't often win this award, but Emmanuel Clase's season (0.61 ERA, 47 saves) was just that good.

Here are the finalists for MLB's postseason awards, the winners of which will be announced next week:

AL Rookie of the Year (announced Nov. 18)

Austin Wells, New York YankeesColton Cowser, Baltimore OriolesLuis Gil, New York Yankees

NL Rookie of the Year (announced Nov. 18)

Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh PiratessJackson Merrill, San Diego PadresJackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

AL Manager of the Year (announced Nov. 19)

Stephen Vogt, Cleveland GuardiansA.J. Hinch, Detroit TigersMatt Quatraro, Kansas City Royals

NL Manager of the Year (announced Nov. 19)

Pat Murphy, Milwaukee BrewersMike Shildt, San Diego PadresCarlos Mendoza, New York Mets

AL Cy Young (announced Nov. 20)

Tarik Skubal, Detroit TigersSeth Lugo, Kansas City RoyalsEmmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

NL Cy Young (announced Nov. 20)

Chris Sale, Atlanta BravesPaul Skenes, Pittsburgh PiratesZack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

AL MVP (announced Nov. 21)

Aaron Judge, New York YankeesBobby Witt Jr., Kansas City RoyalsJuan Soto, New York Yankees

NL MVP (announced Nov. 21)

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles DodgersFrancisco Lindor, New York MetsKetel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks