2024 Masters third round tee times: Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa set for final group on Moving Day

The Masters - Round Two AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

We're halfway through the 88th playing of the Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa hold a three-way tie for the lead headed into Saturday at Augusta National. The trio all got to 6-under for the week after Friday, though Bryson DeChambeau — who was seen lifting up a massive sign on the course — bogeyed his final hole of the day to drop back. They've got a two-shot lead over the rest of the field.

Tiger Woods isn't too far out of it, either. He's sitting at 1-over on the week and successfully made the cut, which marked his 24th straight made cut at the Masters. That gave him the all-time record and broke a tie with Gary Player and Fred Couples. He'll tee off alongside Tyrrell Hatton on Saturday afternoon.

Here's a full look at Saturday's tee times at Augusta National.

Masters Third Round Tee Times

All times ET

9:35 am: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

9:45 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Russell Henley

9:55 am: José María Olazábal, Luke List

10:05 am: Tom Kim, Jake Knapp

10:15 am: Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott

10:25 am: Jon Rahm, Grayson Murray

10:35 am: Chris Kirk, Tony Finau

10:45 am: J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley

10:55 am: Rory McIlroy, Camilo Villegas

11:05 am: Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

11:25 am: Sahith Theegala, Phil Mickelson

11:35 am: Adam Hadwin, Jason Day

11:45 am: Denny McCarthy, Vijay Singh

11:55 am: Erik van Rooyen, Will Zalatoris

12:05 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Shane Lowry

12:15 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Neal Shipley (A)

12:25 pm: Corey Conners, Harris English

12:35 pm: Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore

12:45 pm: Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton

12:55 pm: Xander Schauffele, Eric Cole

1:15 pm: Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:25 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Glover

1:35 pm: Adam Schenk, Patrick Reed

1:45 pm: Ben An, Cam Smith

1:55 pm: Danny Willett, Ryan Fox

2:05 pm: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

2:15 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon

2:25 pm: Cameron Davis, Collin Morikawa

2:35 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Nicolai Højgaard

2:45 pm: Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau